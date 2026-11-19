Trump Admin Orders Reporters to Surrender Phones Before Air Force One Departure Amid Speculation Over Secret Kim Jong Un Meeting: 'This Is Very Unusual'
Nov. 19 2026, Published 12:03 p.m. ET
U.S. officials took the cellphones of White House press pool reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, November 19, as President Donald Trump prepared to leave Shenzhen, China, following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
The unexpected security measure raised questions about the president's return route, particularly after a flight restriction over Alaska was reportedly lifted.
The timing also fueled speculation that Trump could make an unannounced stop to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although no such meeting has been confirmed.
The phone collection came after Trump participated in a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
Reporters Describe Unusual Phone Collection Aboard Air Force One
Agence France-Presse correspondent Aurelia End reported the incident in a pool dispatch shortly after the aircraft departed.
"At 6:45 pm consider this your wheels up," End wrote. "Our phones are being taken away for now for security reasons."
NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Garrett Haake also addressed the directive, describing it as "very unusual." White House Correspondents' Association President Jacqui Heinrich, a Fox News correspondent, noted that reporters had not been asked to surrender their phones when Trump left Beijing during his previous China visit in May.
Officials cited security concerns but did not provide further details about the decision. It was also unclear how long reporters would be without their devices or whether the phones would undergo any inspection.
Flight Restriction Change Raises Questions About Trump's Route
The incident attracted further attention after a temporary flight restriction over Alaska, reportedly associated with a potential refueling stop, was lifted.
Heinrich pointed to the change alongside the phone collection, suggesting that Air Force One might not be returning directly to Washington.
However, neither the White House nor other U.S. officials had publicly confirmed an alternative destination or an unscheduled stop.
Trump's Possible Kim Jong Un Meeting Fuels Speculation
Trump had raised the possibility of meeting Kim during his Asia trip before departing Washington.
On November 16, the president told reporters, "We may meet with Kim Jong Un also," adding that the North Korean leader's potential visit would depend on Xi Jinping.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio also addressed the possibility while traveling with Trump in the Philippines on November 18. He said the president remained willing to engage with Kim but cautioned that a meeting was not guaranteed.
"It may not happen, but he's prepared to do it," Rubio told reporters.
Trump and Kim previously met three times during Trump's first presidential term, including their 2018 Singapore summit. However, no new meeting was announced during the Shenzhen summit.
China's Previous Security Precautions Draw Attention
The phone collection also recalled security precautions taken during Trump's May visit to Beijing.
Following that trip, members of the U.S. delegation reportedly discarded temporary phones and Chinese-issued items before boarding the presidential aircraft amid concerns about possible surveillance.
Thursday's incident was different because officials collected reporters' personal phones rather than simply requiring delegation members to dispose of temporary devices.
The White House had not offered a detailed explanation for the latest measure or confirmed whether Air Force One would make an additional stop before returning to the United States.