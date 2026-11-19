U.S. officials took the cellphones of White House press pool reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday, November 19, as President Donald Trump prepared to leave Shenzhen, China, following the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

The unexpected security measure raised questions about the president's return route, particularly after a flight restriction over Alaska was reportedly lifted.

The timing also fueled speculation that Trump could make an unannounced stop to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, although no such meeting has been confirmed.

The phone collection came after Trump participated in a historic trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.