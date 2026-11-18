Trump, 80, Sparks Health Concerns as Prez Grips Handrail and Taps Leg While Carefully Descending Air Force One Stairs in China
Nov. 18 2026, Published 4:07 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump drew renewed attention to his health after footage from his arrival in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, November 18, appeared to show him gripping the handrail while carefully descending the stairs of Air Force One and repeatedly tapping his right thigh.
The 80-year-old president took several measured steps before reaching the red carpet, where Chinese President Xi Jinping was waiting to welcome him.
The two leaders shook hands and briefly embraced in front of officials and spectators gathered for the high-profile airport ceremony.
The footage circulated online as Trump's movements during his Asian trip attracted further attention, prompting renewed questions about his mobility. However, the video does not establish that he has a medical condition responsible for his movements.
Trump's Movements During China Arrival Fuel Online Discussion
Reports about Trump's arrival noted several apparent taps of his right thigh as he descended the aircraft stairs. His right arm also appeared to make brief, abrupt movements after he emerged from the plane.
The footage came shortly after another video from Manila, Philippines, drew attention to his walking. During an appearance alongside Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., Trump appeared to veer off course and stop several times while walking along a red carpet.
The White House had shared footage of the Manila appearance, which subsequently attracted commentary about the president's gait. Similar thigh-tapping movements have also been noticed during previous public appearances.
White House Maintains Trump Is in Excellent Health
White House spokesperson Davis Ingle told The Independent that Trump "remains in excellent health," describing him as having "sharpness, unmatched energy, and historic accessibility."
The administration has previously addressed questions about the president's physical condition, including visible bruising on his hands. Officials have attributed the discoloration to frequent handshaking and aspirin use.
Trump was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency in 2025, a common condition in older adults that occurs when the veins struggle to return blood to the heart. His physicians subsequently reported improvement in his lower-leg swelling.
A medical report released by the White House in May 2026 provided additional information about the president's health.
According to the report, Trump's examination and laboratory results were generally within normal limits. His physician also noted slight lower-leg swelling, which had improved compared with the previous year.
The president scored 30 out of 30 on the Montreal Cognitive Assessment, a screening test used to evaluate cognitive function. The report did not identify a medical explanation for the movements seen in the recent videos.
Trump and Xi Prepare for High-Stakes Talks With Putin
Trump's arrival in Shenzhen, a city in southern China near Hong Kong, came ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.
Xi's personal appearance at the airport was particularly notable. During Trump's previous visit to Beijing in May, China's vice president had greeted the American president instead. Xi's latest welcome was described as an unusual diplomatic gesture.
Trump and Xi are scheduled to hold talks alongside Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, November 19. The planned gathering is expected to be the first trilateral meeting involving the three leaders.
The discussions come amid continuing tensions over trade, the Russia-Ukraine war, and broader international security issues. All three leaders had already appeared together at the APEC welcome events in Shenzhen on Wednesday.