President Donald Trump drew renewed attention to his health after footage from his arrival in Shenzhen, China, on Wednesday, November 18, appeared to show him gripping the handrail while carefully descending the stairs of Air Force One and repeatedly tapping his right thigh.

The 80-year-old president took several measured steps before reaching the red carpet, where Chinese President Xi Jinping was waiting to welcome him.

The two leaders shook hands and briefly embraced in front of officials and spectators gathered for the high-profile airport ceremony.

The footage circulated online as Trump's movements during his Asian trip attracted further attention, prompting renewed questions about his mobility. However, the video does not establish that he has a medical condition responsible for his movements.