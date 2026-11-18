The View's Alyssa Farah Griffin Says Tech Outages Give Her 'Eerie' Feeling Something Is Going to Go 'Catastrophically Wrong'
Nov. 18 2026, Updated 5:31 p.m. ET
The View co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin shared her concerns following recent tech outages, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Microsoft Outlook, major banking institutions and the FAA have all experienced issues this month, and the 37-year-old said that the responses from leaders have not been reassuring.
Former Trump Aide Criticizes Responses From Leaders
"There is this eerie feeling that kind of reminds me of February of 2020, right before COVID hit, where it feels like something is about to go catastrophically wrong," the former Trump aide shared. "I was there for COVID (in) 2020 — it was not a good response, but there were actually very competent people in the first Trump administration. This one scares me because I don't have confidence that there are any competent people."
The co-host particularly criticized DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who recently said he spoke to an unnamed "guy that's very smart with tech" who theorized AI contributed to the outages.
Griffin said that as the secretary for the DHS, people should be asking him what's causing the issues. Additionally, the former Trump aide criticized J.D. Vance, who addressed fears of a nationwide crisis.
"We do not see some crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything. What we want to do is make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes," the vice president said at the time.
Nationwide FAA Ground Stop Halted Travel for Hours
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, on November 13, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop. This meant all planes flying had to land and all future flights were halted.
The stop lasted approximately five hours.
"The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds. This disrupted the system and created instability with aircraft communications and radar feeds," the FAA explained earlier this month.
American Airlines and Major Banks Suffered Disruptions
Days later, on November 16, American Airlines also ordered a nationwide stop, stating an issue with its technology "briefly impacted connectivity." The stop was lifted after 45 minutes.
That same day, outages at banks including Bank of America, Chase, Wells Fargo, and Capital One, among others, were reported.
That afternoon, Chase explained the bank was experiencing issues related to a "software bug in on-premise hardware systems." The institution said "other banks" may have been impacted.
Microsoft Services and AI Tools Affected
Additionally, from November 12 to 14, Microsoft Outlook had a global outage. Many users were unable to access their email, calendar, Teams, and other essential services.
Search engines and AI tools like DuckDuckGo, Copilot, and ChatGPT also went down temporarily.
Per Forbes, Microsoft blamed the outage on an "elevated load" on its systems, causing servers to be "overwhelmed with traffic."