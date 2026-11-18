"There is this eerie feeling that kind of reminds me of February of 2020, right before COVID hit, where it feels like something is about to go catastrophically wrong," the former Trump aide shared. "I was there for COVID (in) 2020 — it was not a good response, but there were actually very competent people in the first Trump administration. This one scares me because I don't have confidence that there are any competent people."

The co-host particularly criticized DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin, who recently said he spoke to an unnamed "guy that's very smart with tech" who theorized AI contributed to the outages.

Griffin said that as the secretary for the DHS, people should be asking him what's causing the issues. Additionally, the former Trump aide criticized J.D. Vance, who addressed fears of a nationwide crisis.

"We do not see some crisis coming down. But you have to be prepared for everything. What we want to do is make sure we prevent the worst outcomes, but we're also prepared for the worst outcomes," the vice president said at the time.