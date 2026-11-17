Karoline Leavitt Urges Trump's White House to Be 'Transparent' Over 'Doomsday' Outage — as Widespread Panic Erupts
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt has urged President Donald Trump's administration to provide more information about the series of technology outages affecting the United States, RadarOnline.com has learned.
During an appearance on Fox News, Leavitt, now a network contributor, told host Ainsley Earhardt that leaving the administration had changed her perspective on receiving information about potential national emergencies.
Karoline Leavitt Admits She's Worried
Leavitt said she no longer had access to classified briefings and was experiencing the same uncertainty as other Americans.
"I'm checking my bank account with a little bit of worry. And what I would say to the White House is transparency is key," Leavitt said.
Leavitt suggested Trump should address the situation when he returns from his trip to Asia, although she said another administration official could deliver the message.
Karoline Leavitt Calls for Trump to Address Americans
"I think when he returns home, there should be a message directly to the American people, whether it's from him or somebody else at the White House," she said.
Asked whether Americans should prepare emergency supplies or keep cash available, Leavitt acknowledged that she no longer had access to the classified information.
"Again, I'm not behind the scenes anymore," she said.
She highlighted the work of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.
"I think it was a good thing that Secretary Duffy and Secretary Mullin took to the podium," Leavitt said, referring to their briefing during the FAA shutdown.
Series of Outages
The concerns follow several major technological failures:
- On Thursday, Microsoft experienced a global outage affecting Outlook, Teams, and other services.
- On Friday, a malfunction involving the Federal Aviation Administration's communications infrastructure prompted a nationwide ground stop.
- Monday brought additional problems as JPMorgan Chase customers reported difficulty accessing accounts and completing transactions. United Airlines also experienced a separate technical failure affecting departing flights.
- On Tuesday, CNN reported that a highly classified National Security Agency communications network had gone offline.
Trump and JD Vance Dismiss Fears
Trump addressed the disruptions on Tuesday, November 17, while attending meetings in Manila.
"It's like when you're big and powerful, and you have all the money. Things like that happen. It's fine," Trump said.
Vice President JD Vance also sought to reassure Americans during a Monday interview with Fox News, explaining that friends had asked whether they should build bunkers or stockpile food.
"My answer to that is no, we do not see some crisis coming down," Vance said.