"I think when he returns home, there should be a message directly to the American people, whether it's from him or somebody else at the White House," she said.

Asked whether Americans should prepare emergency supplies or keep cash available, Leavitt acknowledged that she no longer had access to the classified information.

"Again, I'm not behind the scenes anymore," she said.

She highlighted the work of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

"I think it was a good thing that Secretary Duffy and Secretary Mullin took to the podium," Leavitt said, referring to their briefing during the FAA shutdown.