"From dealing with crisis PR [for] a lot of my career, you always start with what are the facts as we know them, that we’re comfortable and are safe to share with the American public," she explained.

Griffin went on, "The first thing I would have done is gotten everyone – the White House, the FAA, the Department of Transportation, and Homeland Security – on a call and basically say, 'What do we know and what can we share?' And it felt like they didn't do that."