Ex-White House Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump Administration 'Incompetence' Amid Fallout From FAA Shutdown
Nov. 17 2026, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Alyssa Farah Griffin has called out the Trump administration's "incompetence" over how it handled the recent FAA shutdown, RadarOnline.com can report.
During an appearance on the Behind the Table podcast on Monday, November 16, the former White House staffer shared what she believes could have been done differently, invoking her own experience in crisis communications.
Alyssa Farah Griffin Slams Trump Administration
"From dealing with crisis PR [for] a lot of my career, you always start with what are the facts as we know them, that we’re comfortable and are safe to share with the American public," she explained.
Griffin went on, "The first thing I would have done is gotten everyone – the White House, the FAA, the Department of Transportation, and Homeland Security – on a call and basically say, 'What do we know and what can we share?' And it felt like they didn't do that."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Discusses Sean Duffy and Markwayne Mullin's Press Conference
"And there’s this moment in the press conference at the White House where Secretary (Markwayne) Mullin is speaking, and you almost see Sean Duffy like nudge him because it seems like he said more than he was supposed to, which was acknowledging that these two systems interfered with each other after they included these AI updates into it," she said.
The personality continued, "So, I think that’s probably the most likely case scenario.”
'This Administration Feels Like A lot of Incompetence'
"This administration feels like a lot of incompetence to a lot of people," she noted. "It kind of brought me back to early COVID, where you'd turn on the press briefings, and you’d be like, 'Am I going to get information that makes me feel safer and makes me feel like my government’s got this under control, and it’s in the right hands.’"
"Some officials would make you feel that way," Griffin argued. "Dr. (Anthony) Fauci would make you feel that way. You’d feel like he was giving you honest, nonpartisan information."
Alyssa Farah Griffin Calls Out Trump For 'Dismissing' FAA Shutdown
"Nothing about the press conferences since, and the President kind of dismissing it when he was walking into Marine 1 today, made me feel better about it," the former White House Director of Strategic Communications concluded.