Missing Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner, 49, Accused of Assaulting Cops Outside Supermarket After Clashing Over 'Cellphone Photos'
July 24 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
A German man considered to be the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is accused of assaulting police officers outside a grocery store after an argument, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christian Brueckner had recently been released from prison, after serving seven years behind bars for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Portugal in 2005.
Christian Brueckner's Run-in With Police
According to reports, Brueckner was taking cell phone photos of police outside a supermarket in Kiel, which is located in northern Germany.
The officers objected to being photographed, but Brueckner refused their demand that he hand over his phone. That led to a brief fight between the 49-year-old and the police officers.
"During the course of the police intervention, a physical assault or act of resistance against law enforcement officers occurred," a Kiel police spokeswoman said before confirming, "An officer sustained injuries during the incident."
The officer reportedly suffered a knee injury, and Brueckner is now under investigation for the photographs. He was also investigated by Kiel police over a brawl with another man in April.
Christian Brueckner Reveals How He Feels About the McCanns
Brueckner has multiple prior convictions for sexual offenses as well as other crimes, including theft, drug trafficking, assault and child abuse. However, he has never been charged over McCann’s 2007 disappearance.
The little girl was only 3 years old when she vanished from a Portuguese vacation apartment in May 2007. But don't expect Brueckner to shed any tears over her. In fact, Radar recently revealed the former suspect "f---king" hates the British toddler for supposedly ruining his life.
Brueckner was allegedly secretly filmed slamming McCann while alone with a friend. In the video, which was posted on social media, he can be heard complaining, "Maddie f----s my life, you know, so why should I be sorry?"
"She’s f---ing my life. The whole time," he added. "I can't go out of the street. People think I killed Maddie. She's f---ing my life."
British Police Could Be on the Verge of Arresting Christian Brueckner
Brueckner may be done with the Madeleine, but they don't appear done with him, as Scotland Yard may finally be on the brink of arresting her suspected killer.
According to new reports, Brueckner's camper van was spotted near the Praia da Luz resort in Portugal's Algarve region, where the toddler went missing on May 3, 2007, and mobile data showed his phone was in the area an hour before the girl's abduction.
"If the evidence is strong enough to extradite the prime suspect and try him here, that is what we would seek to do," said a law enforcement source.
"Clearly, there are numerous hurdles, but our priority at the moment is to amass the strongest evidence we can against that prime suspect."
'The Search Goes on to Find Her'
Meanwhile, Madeleine is still officially listed as "missing," and her parents refuse to give up hope.
"The search goes on to find her, to achieve some justice, to make the world that bit safer," the McCanns said in a recent statement. "We remain very grateful for all our support – from friends and family, people we know and those we don't – and from the police and authorities for their continued determination and effort. Thank you.
"For Madeleine, who we love and miss every day, we will never give up. Kate, Gerry and family."