Missing Madeleine McCann Prime Suspect Christian Brueckner, 49, Accused of Assaulting Cops Outside Supermarket After Clashing Over 'Cellphone Photos'

Christian Brueckner had recently been released from prison , after serving seven years behind bars for sexually assaulting an elderly woman in Portugal in 2005.

A German man considered to be the prime suspect in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann is accused of assaulting police officers outside a grocery store after an argument, RadarOnline.com can report.

Christian Brueckner reportedly got into a fight with cops after taking photos of them.

According to reports, Brueckner was taking cell phone photos of police outside a supermarket in Kiel, which is located in northern Germany.

The officers objected to being photographed, but Brueckner refused their demand that he hand over his phone. That led to a brief fight between the 49-year-old and the police officers.

"During the course of the police intervention, a physical assault or act of resistance against law enforcement officers occurred," a Kiel police spokeswoman said before confirming, "An officer sustained injuries during the incident."

The officer reportedly suffered a knee injury, and Brueckner is now under investigation for the photographs. He was also investigated by Kiel police over a brawl with another man in April.