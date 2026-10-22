EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears Meghan Markle Will Ditch UK Life for Hollywood Comeback'

Harry, 42, and his wife returned to Britain two months ago with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.

But the family is said to be planning to return to California for Thanksgiving on November 26, amid claims Markle is arranging meetings with entertainment executives and considering a return to acting.

An insider told us Harry is increasingly concerned about his and Markle's competing priorities.

The source claimed, "Harry has invested an enormous amount of emotional energy in the idea of rebuilding a meaningful life in Britain, and he's desperate for Meghan to embrace that future with the same enthusiasm. But there is a growing fear on his part that they're approaching this from completely different directions and that she is set to ditch their life in the UK to chase a comeback in Hollywood.