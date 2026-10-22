EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry 'Fears Meghan Markle Will Ditch UK Life for Hollywood Comeback'
Oct. 22 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry fears Meghan Markle could abandon their new life in Britain to pursue a Hollywood comeback, insiders have told RadarOnline.com.
Our sources said the ambitious Duchess of Sussex, 45, is pursuing television opportunities that could threaten the couple's long-term plans to remain in England.
Prince Harry Fears Meghan Markle's Hollywood Escape
Harry, 42, and his wife returned to Britain two months ago with their children, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five.
But the family is said to be planning to return to California for Thanksgiving on November 26, amid claims Markle is arranging meetings with entertainment executives and considering a return to acting.
An insider told us Harry is increasingly concerned about his and Markle's competing priorities.
The source claimed, "Harry has invested an enormous amount of emotional energy in the idea of rebuilding a meaningful life in Britain, and he's desperate for Meghan to embrace that future with the same enthusiasm. But there is a growing fear on his part that they're approaching this from completely different directions and that she is set to ditch their life in the UK to chase a comeback in Hollywood.
"Harry sees their return to Britain as the beginning of a permanent new chapter, whereas he worries Meghan might regard it as something she can dip in and out of depending on what opportunities come her way."
The insider noted, "The nightmare scenario for him is that a major Hollywood offer lands on Meghan's doorstep and suddenly all the plans they've been making for Britain are pushed aside. He doesn't want to find himself in a position where he's trying to establish roots in England while his wife is increasingly drawn back into the Hollywood world they've supposedly been moving away from."
Meghan Markle's Hollywood Dreams Threaten Prince Harry's UK Plans
The royal source added: "Meghan still has enormous ambitions in the entertainment industry, and she believes there is unfinished business when it comes to establishing herself as a serious Hollywood player. She isn't going to turn down a potentially career-defining opportunity simply because it complicates their arrangements in Britain.
"It isn't necessarily in acting, as she also fancies herself as a producer. Harry has always wanted her to succeed and would never openly suggest she should abandon her professional dreams, but there's a huge difference between supporting her ambitions and accepting a situation where she's spending months at a time in Los Angeles while he's trying to build a life across the Atlantic."
"That's what is causing him so much anxiety," the insider claimed. "He's terrified that their competing priorities could eventually leave them living increasingly separate lives, with neither prepared to surrender the future they really want."
Meghan Markle's 'Suits' Reunion Could Bring $5Million Payday
Markle, who previously starred in the legal drama Suits, recently filmed a cameo in the forthcoming movie Close Personal Friends, alongside Lily Collins.
There was speculation Markle could appear in Guy Ritchie's Netflix series The Gentlemen, but sources claim she was sent a script to review, and it was used to drum up publicity for the latest run of the gangster show.
Reports have suggested producers associated with Suits could consider a lucrative reunion involving Markle, potentially worth approximately $5million.
A source said the Duchess would find it "extremely hard" to turn down any lucrative offer from Hollywood – adding she would "leave Harry hanging in the UK if it meant chasing her career."
They added: "Meghan is relentlessly focused on her career, brand and profile, whereas Harry loves the country life in the UK and would retire now if he could."