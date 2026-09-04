EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Acting Rumor Branded 'PR Stunt' After 'Gentlemen' Stars Kill Cameo Gossip

Actor Vinnie Jones was particularly dismissive about the prospect of Markle making a cameo in the latest series of The Gentlemen.

"I think it's hot air," he said. "We've got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I'm not sure there's room for any more."

Theo James, who plays Eddie Horniman in the show, joked: "No. Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests. So that's the Meghan Markle thing."

He later added: "I think it's a spurious rumor. She'd fit in well because she's actually from the Royal Family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible."

Ray Winstone noted: "It's the first I've heard of it," before joking Markle would be a "better-looking" addition than him.

Hugh Bonneville described the speculation as a "genius bit of marketing by the person who dreamt up that idea."

Maya Jama, who is joining the series as Aisha, said: "I'd be the last person to know."