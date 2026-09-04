EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle Acting Rumor Branded 'PR Stunt' After 'Gentlemen' Stars Kill Cameo Gossip
Sept. 3 2026, Updated 8:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle's widely rumored acting comeback has been branded a "PR stunt" after stars of The Gentlemen poured cold water on claims she could join Guy Ritchie's hit crime drama, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Duchess of Sussex, 45, had been linked to a potential role on the gangster show after returning to Britain with Prince Harry, 41, and their children.
But speculation surrounding the former Suits star suffered a major blow at the London premiere of The Gentlemen season two, where several cast members openly dismissed suggestions she was preparing to join them.
An industry source claimed: "There is growing skepticism about where this story actually came from. When virtually every actor associated with the production says they know nothing about Meghan joining, people inevitably wonder whether her name has simply been attached to a successful show to generate publicity around her return to Britain. It seems like a total PR stunt, and trolls are saying Meghan's people were behind it."
'The Gentlemen' Stars Mock Meghan Markle's 'Spurious' TV Rumors
Actor Vinnie Jones was particularly dismissive about the prospect of Markle making a cameo in the latest series of The Gentlemen.
"I think it's hot air," he said. "We've got a lot of pretty women in this series, so I'm not sure there's room for any more."
Theo James, who plays Eddie Horniman in the show, joked: "No. Prince Harry is playing one of my love interests. So that's the Meghan Markle thing."
He later added: "I think it's a spurious rumor. She'd fit in well because she's actually from the Royal Family, but I think the practicalities of that are impossible."
Ray Winstone noted: "It's the first I've heard of it," before joking Markle would be a "better-looking" addition than him.
Hugh Bonneville described the speculation as a "genius bit of marketing by the person who dreamt up that idea."
Maya Jama, who is joining the series as Aisha, said: "I'd be the last person to know."
Offer Withdrawn After Massive Backlash?
Ritchie declined red-carpet interviews and therefore did not personally address reports that preliminary discussions had taken place.
Royal author Tina Brown has claimed an offer to Markle was withdrawn within 24 hours of the Sussexes' British return because the "backlash was so intense it became untenable."
Our TV insider said: "The extraordinary thing is how much publicity Meghan and The Gentlemen have received without anybody producing firm evidence that a deal exists. From a PR perspective, simply having her name circulating alongside one of Netflix's biggest British shows has already generated enormous attention."
The Truth Behind Her Fake Acting Comeback
A PR expert said: "The timing is what immediately raises questions about whether there is another objective behind this. Meghan has just returned to Britain amid enormous speculation about what she intends to do next, and suddenly she is being linked with one of the country's most talked-about television productions.
"Even without a deal being confirmed, the rumor alone puts her acting career back into the conversation and generates precisely the kind of attention that would accompany a genuine comeback."
Addressing suggestions the story could have originated as a deliberate publicity leak, they added: "It is certainly plausible because there has been remarkably little concrete information from the people actually making The Gentlemen.
"Nobody from the production has publicly confirmed negotiations, yet Meghan's name has been attached to the show repeatedly, and the story has traveled around the world. Whether intentional or not, both sides are receiving an extraordinary amount of free publicity without having to announce a role, sign a contract or commit themselves to anything."
They added, "Meghan may genuinely want to act again, but that doesn't mean every role she is linked with is real. Until Ritchie or Netflix confirms something, there will inevitably be suspicions that this particular rumor has achieved its purpose simply by dominating headlines."
Kaya Scodelario is returning as Susie Glass in The Gentlemen, while Jama makes her acting debut in the new season.