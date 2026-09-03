EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Refusing to Bow to Future Queen Catherine' to Seal Royal Family Peace Deal

Their return has inevitably renewed attention on their fractured relationship with Prince William, 44, and Catherine, 44, amid speculation the Sussexes could remain in Britain for an extended period.

A palace source claimed: "Meghan is prepared to be civil and she recognizes that rebuilding a relationship with Kate would make life enormously easier for everyone. What she will not do is arrive back in Britain, bow her head and accept that everything that went wrong was somehow her fault. In Meghan's mind, reconciliation has to involve movement and acknowledgment from both sides."

According to insiders, Markle wants to heal the relationship with Catherine, but not if it means she has to grovel for forgiveness from the future Queen.

"Meghan has reached a point where she is simply not prepared to grovel to anybody to be accepted back into the royal fold – and Kate is no exception," they claimed. "She may genuinely want the hostility between them to end, particularly now that they are living in the same country again, but she doesn't believe reconciliation should require her to take all of the blame or behave as though she alone has something to apologize for.