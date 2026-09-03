Sandra Bullock, 62, Insists 'Alien Ships' Are Flying Around the Sky as Actress Reveals Shocking UFO Encounter: 'I Have Seen Them'

"Hi, I'm Sandra Bullock, and I'm not gonna lie. There are alien ships flying around the sky. I've seen them, and I'm so happy the government has finally corroborated my story, so I no longer feel like an insane person," the star boldly stated in the promo video that Kelce shared to the podcast's Instagram page, one day ahead of the episode's drop.

Kelce asked, "How many times have you seen them?" as Bullock laughed and noted,"Just once, just one time."

The close encounter took place when she was filming in St. Martin, "and a bunch of us went out, so there were a couple of beers involved, and we were all lying on the sand."

"And so we're all looking up at the sky, and I see this little point of light, thinking to myself, 'Oh, satellite,'" as she described the object.