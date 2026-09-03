Sandra Bullock, 62, Insists 'Alien Ships' Are Flying Around the Sky as Actress Reveals Shocking UFO Encounter: 'I Have Seen Them'
Sept. 3 2026, Updated 7:20 p.m. ET
Sandra Bullock claimed that she's seen UFOs with her own eyes and believes extraterrestrials live among us, RadarOnline.com can report.
The iconic actress, 62, made the admission ahead of her Thursday, September 3, appearance on Kylie Kelce's Not Gonna Lie podcast, admitting she had an eyewitness encounter with unidentified anomalous phenomena.
'I've Seen Alien Ships Flying Around the Sky'
"Hi, I'm Sandra Bullock, and I'm not gonna lie. There are alien ships flying around the sky. I've seen them, and I'm so happy the government has finally corroborated my story, so I no longer feel like an insane person," the star boldly stated in the promo video that Kelce shared to the podcast's Instagram page, one day ahead of the episode's drop.
Kelce asked, "How many times have you seen them?" as Bullock laughed and noted,"Just once, just one time."
The close encounter took place when she was filming in St. Martin, "and a bunch of us went out, so there were a couple of beers involved, and we were all lying on the sand."
"And so we're all looking up at the sky, and I see this little point of light, thinking to myself, 'Oh, satellite,'" as she described the object.
'They Took Off Just Like That'
Bullock gazed up at the alleged UAP as it was "moving across the sky."
"I'm watching it, and then there's another little light that comes from a different direction to meet that light there," she added, noting she initially thought it might be a plane passing by, but "the two stayed" in one spot.
The Bird Box star described how three more lights began arriving.
"There were five altogether. They all sort of came together," she said.
Bullock didn't immediately think it could be UFOs, as she had “a little bit of a buzz going" from the night of beer drinking.
"And then all of a sudden, pfffft, they just took off like that," Bullock recalled. "And so you look around, going, 'Anybody else see that?' I think one of the other people had seen it as well."
Sandra Bullock Kept 'Quiet' About UFO Sighting Until 2026
The Blind Side star seemingly kept her encounter a secret from the public for almost 30 years, as the movie she was talking about was likely 1997's Speed 2: Cruise Control, which was filmed on the Caribbean island of St. Martin.
Bullock told Kelce, "I was just quiet about it until the government released the documents, and that exact formation was also seen by legitimate pilots. So I feel vindicated."
She was referring to the U.S. government's massive UFO/UAP document dump that began in May, which has included newly released military footage and eyewitness accounts of mysterious aerial phenomena.
Sandra Bullock Thinks Aliens 'Are Here and Watching Us'
"I'm glad that it wasn't a resort drone show and actually a UFO," Kelce snarked, but a dead-serious Bullock noted, "But this was before drones were around."
The former NFL WAG admitted, "I do firmly believe there's life; we can't be the only ones, we can't be."
"I think they're here," Bullock shared. "I think they're here watching and laughing, but they're invisible."