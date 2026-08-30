EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Fears Huge British Reality TV Star Will Overshadow Acting Comeback'
Aug. 30 2026, Published 1:00 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle is said to be fearing popular British reality TV star Maya Jama could overshadow her attempted acting comeback after the Love Island host landed a role in Guy Ritchie's hit Netflix series The Gentlemen.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Markle, 45, has been linked with the third season of Ritchie's crime drama as she returns to Britain with Prince Harry, 41, and their children.
Meghan Markle Fears Maya Jama Comeback?
But reports subsequently claimed the potential casting had been withdrawn following backlash.
Meanwhile, Jama, 32, will appear as Aisha on the show when season two arrives on September 3, giving the presenter a high-profile entrance into acting.
A source claimed, "The timing isn't ideal for Meghan. Acting is something she has been cautiously moving back towards, and The Gentlemen would obviously have been an enormous platform. Maya arriving in the show and generating excitement around her own transition into acting inevitably risks taking attention that might otherwise have surrounded Meghan's comeback, and the Duchess now inevitably fears Maya's role could overshadow hers."
Why Maya Jama Joined 'The Gentlemen' Cast
Jama plays the wife of a criminal associate of Eddie Horniman, portrayed by Theo James, and appears alongside returning stars including Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone.
The presenter has described The Gentlemen as a "safe entrance point" into acting after harboring ambitions to perform for years.
Jama prepared with a drama coach after auditioning for the series and securing her role less than two weeks later.
She told Variety: "I never want to do something and be s--- at it."
A second insider claimed: "Maya already has a huge British television profile and now she is moving into exactly the sort of prestige streaming territory that Meghan would like to explore again. Meghan has been away from conventional acting for years, so any return was always going to attract scrutiny about whether she can re-establish herself as an actress rather than simply appearing as the Duchess of Sussex."
The Truth About Meghan Markle's Acting Hiatus
Markle's best-known acting role remains Rachel Zane in Suits, which she played for seven seasons before leaving the legal drama in 2017 ahead of her marriage to Harry.
Her earlier credits included CSI: NY, Horrible Bosses and Remember Me. She stepped away from acting after becoming engaged to Harry and subsequently becoming a working member of the Royal Family.
That hiatus ended when Markle filmed a cameo playing herself in the Amazon MGM comedy Close Personal Friends, alongside Brie Larson, Lily Collins, Jack Quaid and Henry Golding.
The project was widely viewed as a tentative return to the profession for Markle after eight years away from screens.
Inside The Secret Battle For Netflix Fame
Her potential role in The Gentlemen would represent a considerably bigger step.
Even though Markle is widely reported to have been in early discussions about season three of the show, it's understood that no contract has been signed.
Markle's renewed interest in acting comes alongside her work with Archewell Productions and lifestyle business As Ever as she attempts to maintain professional interests on both sides of the Atlantic.
Jama rose from teenage presenter to one of Britain's biggest television personalities.
Born in Bristol in 1994, she moved to London at 16 to pursue an entertainment career, securing early presenting work before joining MTV and later BBC Radio 1.
Jama expanded into major television roles including The Circle and Glow Up: Britain's Next Make-Up Star, before becoming host of Love Island in 2023.
She joined The Masked Singer judging panel in 2024.
Alongside television, Jama has built substantial fashion, beauty and business interests, including skincare brand MIJ Masks, while her growing profile has opened opportunities in acting.