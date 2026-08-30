EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Fears Huge British Reality TV Star Will Overshadow Acting Comeback'

Jama plays the wife of a criminal associate of Eddie Horniman, portrayed by Theo James, and appears alongside returning stars including Kaya Scodelario and Ray Winstone.

The presenter has described The Gentlemen as a "safe entrance point" into acting after harboring ambitions to perform for years.

Jama prepared with a drama coach after auditioning for the series and securing her role less than two weeks later.

She told Variety: "I never want to do something and be s--- at it."

A second insider claimed: "Maya already has a huge British television profile and now she is moving into exactly the sort of prestige streaming territory that Meghan would like to explore again. Meghan has been away from conventional acting for years, so any return was always going to attract scrutiny about whether she can re-establish herself as an actress rather than simply appearing as the Duchess of Sussex."