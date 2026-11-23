As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, were photographed enjoying Hyde Park's popular Christmas attraction with Prince Archie , seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, during their return to Britain.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of turning their children into "Christmas PR fodder" after a carefully managed family outing to London's Winter Wonderland sparked claims they were exploiting festive family photographs to boost their public image.

Their approach contrasted with Catherine's previous visit to Winter Wonderland with Prince George , when media coverage was prohibited.

Harry and Markle apparently received no payment and had no final veto over which images were published.

The Sussexes are thought to have been comfortable with the photographer's presence, although arrangements required their children's faces to be pixelated.

The photographs were said to have been taken by an established news agency photographer associated with the attraction.

Celebrity public relations expert Mark Borkowski described the outing as an exercise in publicity but questioned its effectiveness.

However, the seemingly spontaneous excursion is understood to have involved extensive preparations, security arrangements and negotiations over photography – prompting questions about whether the Sussexes were attempting to compete with Prince William and Princess Catherine , both 44.

Critics are now questioning whether the Sussex children's presence had become part of a wider effort to generate favorable publicity.

A source said: "There's something decidedly icky about Harry and Meghan insisting for years that their children's privacy is absolutely sacred, only to suddenly allow photographs of Archie and Lilibet to emerge when it conveniently suits their publicity needs.

"To critics, it looks as though the children are being turned into Christmas PR fodder, wheeled out to help their parents appear like a happy, relatable family enjoying an ordinary festive outing, at a time when both of them are concentrating on building their personal brands.

"The whole thing seems rather calculated, particularly when you consider the reported negotiations over the photographs and the timing of the appearance. "Harry and Meghan know perfectly well that pictures of them enjoying Christmas with their children will generate far more positive attention than another carefully worded statement or celebrity appearance."

The insider noted, "Of course, there's nothing wrong with taking your children to Winter Wonderland, and the youngsters deserve to enjoy themselves like any other family. But critics and PR experts are inevitably questioning why a couple who have been so fiercely protective of their children's privacy would suddenly be comfortable with such a public outing being photographed.

"It risks creating the impression that Archie and Lilibet are becoming useful assets in their parents' ongoing battle to win public affection and compete with William and Catherine for attention.

"That's an unfortunate position for two young children who have absolutely no say in how their images are used."