EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Accused of Using Children as 'Christmas PR Fodder'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 9:00 a.m. ET
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of turning their children into "Christmas PR fodder" after a carefully managed family outing to London's Winter Wonderland sparked claims they were exploiting festive family photographs to boost their public image.
As RadarOnline.com has reported, Harry, 42, and Markle, 45, were photographed enjoying Hyde Park's popular Christmas attraction with Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five, during their return to Britain.
Staged Winter Wonderland Trip Sparks PR Debate
However, the seemingly spontaneous excursion is understood to have involved extensive preparations, security arrangements and negotiations over photography – prompting questions about whether the Sussexes were attempting to compete with Prince William and Princess Catherine, both 44.
Celebrity public relations expert Mark Borkowski described the outing as an exercise in publicity but questioned its effectiveness.
He said: "Winter Wonderland? It's a bit naff."
Photographs showed Harry riding dodgem cars with Archie while Markle enjoyed churros among the festive crowds.
Although the family appeared relaxed, onlookers claimed approximately a dozen advisers, personal assistants, security personnel and nannies accompanied them.
The photographs were said to have been taken by an established news agency photographer associated with the attraction.
The Sussexes are thought to have been comfortable with the photographer's presence, although arrangements required their children's faces to be pixelated.
Harry and Markle apparently received no payment and had no final veto over which images were published.
Their approach contrasted with Catherine's previous visit to Winter Wonderland with Prince George, when media coverage was prohibited.
Critics Accuse Couple of Using Kids as 'PR Fodder'
Critics are now questioning whether the Sussex children's presence had become part of a wider effort to generate favorable publicity.
A source said: "There's something decidedly icky about Harry and Meghan insisting for years that their children's privacy is absolutely sacred, only to suddenly allow photographs of Archie and Lilibet to emerge when it conveniently suits their publicity needs.
"To critics, it looks as though the children are being turned into Christmas PR fodder, wheeled out to help their parents appear like a happy, relatable family enjoying an ordinary festive outing, at a time when both of them are concentrating on building their personal brands.
"The whole thing seems rather calculated, particularly when you consider the reported negotiations over the photographs and the timing of the appearance. "Harry and Meghan know perfectly well that pictures of them enjoying Christmas with their children will generate far more positive attention than another carefully worded statement or celebrity appearance."
The insider noted, "Of course, there's nothing wrong with taking your children to Winter Wonderland, and the youngsters deserve to enjoy themselves like any other family. But critics and PR experts are inevitably questioning why a couple who have been so fiercely protective of their children's privacy would suddenly be comfortable with such a public outing being photographed.
"It risks creating the impression that Archie and Lilibet are becoming useful assets in their parents' ongoing battle to win public affection and compete with William and Catherine for attention.
"That's an unfortunate position for two young children who have absolutely no say in how their images are used."
Outing Seen as Rival Bid to Outshine Waleses
The outing followed photographs of the Sussexes visiting a country pub in the Cotswolds and Harry attending a Remembrance Sunday memorial service.
Their Christmas appearance also came after the Waleses' recent visit to India. Borkowski also said the couple's publicity efforts lacked a coherent strategy.
He added: "I think their attitude is that it's better to be talked about than not talked about, but I can't see any clear strategy."
The Sussexes have previously faced criticism for featuring their children in their 2022 Netflix documentary and Meghan's social media posts.
Their former spokesperson Ashley Hansen defended their approach at the time.
She said: "They are choosing to share their story, on their terms."
The couple has generally avoided displaying their children's faces publicly, frequently photographing them from behind.
Markle has also faced criticism for including family imagery in posts connected to her lifestyle brand, As Ever. Borkowski suggested their recent appearances could be interpreted as an attempt to rival the Waleses.
"It can only be read by the cynical as, 'Whatever you can do, we can do better," he said. "It's all noise. It's what they live off."
TV Comebacks Follow Thomas Markle Sr. Scandal
Markle and Harry are currently in the midst of boosting their television profiles with separate appearances.
The ambitious duchess has secured a presenting role on Junior MasterChef Australia, due to air in 2027, after appearing as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia earlier this year.
She will join Poh Ling Yeow to mentor young contestants, describing the opportunity as an "easy yes."
Meanwhile, Harry appeared on ITV's This Morning on Friday, November 20, discussing his family's return to Britain, their children's adjustment to school and Christmas plans. He also promoted the 2027 Invictus Games in Birmingham during his presenting stint.
The Winter Wonderland trip also comes as sources say Markle is "reeling" over the arrest of her estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr., on child abuse-related accusations, which he denies.