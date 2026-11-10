Erika Kirk Vents Anger After Tyler Robinson's Murder Trial Pushed Back to 2028 — 'Deeply Disappointing'
Nov. 10 2026, Updated 8:33 a.m. ET
Erika Kirk has expressed her frustration after the trial of her husband’s alleged murderer was pushed back until 2028.
RadarOnline.com can reveal Utah District Judge Tony Graf Jr decided on Monday that Tyler Robinson's trial will start in July 2028, with jury selection will begin June 21, 2028, at 9.30am MT (11.30am EST).
'Every Additional Day Without Justice Prolongs Our Family's Pain'
Robinson, 22, has pleaded not guilty to all counts, including aggravated murder, after he allegedly shot kirk in the neck during a Turning Point USA event on September 10, 2025. He could face the death penalty if convicted.
Erika, 37, previously insisted she wanted the trial to take place in 2027, but having been informed of the new date, she took to social media to vent her anger.
She wrote on X: "Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing.
"While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability.
"As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months."
Erika Hoped For Early Resolution
Erika previously condemned Robinson's lawyer for trying to delay proceedings even further, until 2029.
Prosecutors had earlier stated they anticipate the trial to last 17 weeks and that they would be ready by October 2027, but to avoid holding proceedings over Thanksgiving and Christmas, they suggested a start date of January 2028.
Erika's attorney, Jeffrey Neiman, argued that the trial should start in October 2027 because dragging it out would violate his client's rights to a speedy trial as a victim under Utah law.
In making his ruling, Graf said he considered the rights of both Robinson and Erika. He also noted that 105 days have been set aside to hear the case.
The disagreement also attracted political attention.
Trump: 'Trial Should Be Over With'
President Donald Trump criticized the lengthy timetable in a social media post last month, arguing that the case should be tried much sooner. He also criticized Judge Graf over the pace of the proceedings.
He said: "This case should be tried within a month, not three years – and it should be over with, desecrating the memory of the Great Charlie Kirk, while taking forever to ask questions that people already know the answer to."
Erika's criticisms of the trial being delayed comes 24 hours after she blasted "leftist comedians” for mocking her husband death’s following Dave Chappelle's gag aimed at Charlie during a Madison’s Square Gardens gig.
Chappelle, 53, said: "And I mean, look, ever since that guy Charlie Kirk got murdered... and I shouldn’t say this publicly, but I feel better.
"I know I shouldn’t say that, but it’s just a feeling. I didn’t ask to feel this way. I just be driving around like, 'Why am I in such a good mood? Oh!'"
Erika hit back, writing on X: "To see leftist podcasters, comedians, and commentators laugh about political assassination as though it's entertainment and the destruction of a human life is a punchline, is beyond disgusting.
"My husband, Charlie Kirk, was killed in an act of political violence, something our two children and I will live with every day for the rest of our lives.
"A culture that laughs at assassination is one of profound moral decay. It threatens the very foundation of our country and the principles that hold our democracy together."
The Turning Point USA CEO added: "You do not have to agree with someone’s politics to recognize the value of their life.
"This should not be so hard. Political violence must never be something this country tolerates, excuses, or celebrates."