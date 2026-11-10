Erika Kirk Vents Anger After Tyler Robinson's Murder Trial Pushed Back to 2028 — 'Deeply Disappointing'

Robinson, 22, has pleaded not guilty to all counts, including aggravated murder, after he allegedly shot kirk in the neck during a Turning Point USA event on September 10, 2025. He could face the death penalty if convicted.

Erika, 37, previously insisted she wanted the trial to take place in 2027, but having been informed of the new date, she took to social media to vent her anger.

She wrote on X: "Today's decision to delay the trial of the man accused of murdering our beloved Charlie until at least June 2028, is deeply disappointing.

"While nothing will restore the time we have lost with Charlie, every additional day without justice prolongs our family's pain and forces us to wait even longer for accountability.

"As we continue down this difficult road, we remain deeply grateful for the love, prayers, and support that have sustained our family through these painful months."