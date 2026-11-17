Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang has left open the possibility of returning to the company he built, days after stepping down as chief executive amid a scandal that fused personal misconduct with national-security concerns, RadarOnline.com has learned. In his first statement since his exit, Huang claimed that Nvidia employees want him to return, as he's received an "outpouring of calls."

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Jensen Huang Steps Down Amid Dual Scandals

Source: MEGA Huang’s personal admission of unfaithfulness became intertwined with a corporate probe.

Huang resigned as president, chief executive, and director of Nvidia effective immediately on November 12, ending a 33-year run leading the chipmaker he co-founded. The departure followed Huang's public admission of infidelity and reports that one of the relationships involved a Chinese businesswoman whom U.S. authorities have suspected of acting as an intelligence asset. A second alleged relationship involved an Nvidia executive who reported to him. The personal disclosures became intertwined with a corporate investigation and broader questions about potential foreign intelligence targeting of a company central to America's artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

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Interim Leadership Under Colette Kress

Source: storiesthatstoppedus/YOUTUBE Colette Kress has assumed the interim CEO role at Nvidia following Huang's resignation.

Colette Kress, who has served as Nvidia’s executive vice president and chief financial officer since 2013, assumed the interim CEO role. She retains her finance responsibilities during the transition. The board also appointed director Harvey C. Jones as its first separate chair. Kress has been described by people familiar with the company as an executive who previously pushed back on some of Huang’s more aggressive financing and investment decisions related to AI customers. Nvidia has said it will consider both internal and external candidates for the permanent chief executive position.

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Jensen Huang Wants to Return

Source: MEGA Reporting described relationships involving both a Chinese businesswoman under scrutiny by U.S. authorities and a Nvidia executive who reported to Huang.

In a statement issued on November 17, Huang confirmed he is open to returning to a leadership role at Nvidia, subject to the board's decision. "Since my departure, I've seen an outpouring of calls from NVIDIA's employees, investors, business partners, and customers for me to return as CEO. Many continue to reach out to me directly as the company navigates complex technology, market, competitive, and geopolitical dynamics. NVIDIA is a once-in-a-generation company. If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," Huang said. The comments are his first public signal since the resignation that he has not closed the door on a potential comeback to the company he spent three decades building into a dominant force in AI computing. The board has not indicated whether it is considering any path for his return.

Scandal Amid the Investigation

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Source: MEGA Huang is eager to return to his position.