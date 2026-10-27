FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Linked to Eric Swalwell Investigation — After Disgraced Ex-Congressman Resigned Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations
Oct. 27 2026, Updated 2:42 p.m. ET
The FBI raided the $26million Beverly Hills mansion of an eccentric billionaire who had reportedly bankrolled disgraced former Congressman Eric Swalwell's California gubernatorial bid before giving him the boot amid explosive sexual assault allegations, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Swalwell, 45, has not yet been formally charged with a crime, but the feds raided the home of Stephen Cloobeck on Tuesday, October 27, executing their warrants at around 6 a.m. local time with at least two dozen agents participating in the operation.
Eric Swalwell Had Longtime Ties to Stephen Cloobeck
The reason behind the FBI's dramatic raid remained a mystery, with a bureau spokesperson confirming that agents were carrying out a search warrant.
FBI insiders told local news sources that no arrests were expected at the property, leaving questions swirling about what investigators were hunting for inside the sprawling estate.
Cloobeck, 65, had made his own failed bid to become the Golden State's next governor before throwing his weight behind longtime pal Swalwell, who was leading the Democratic pack until his political future was rocked in April by allegations from multiple women accusing him of r-pe and sexual misconduct.
Stephen Cloobeck Is Currently Facing Felony Charges
Cloobeck, the founder of Diamond Resorts, is no stranger to legal drama himself, facing multiple ongoing investigations and legal battles.
He was charged with three felony counts over allegations that he tried to intimidate or silence a witness, along with a misdemeanor charge involving harassing phone calls, in a case connected to his jailed fiancée, online model and social media influencer Adva Lavie.
Lavie, who also goes by the name Mia Ventura, was slapped with theft charges last year after allegedly using dating apps to lure unsuspecting victims, including wealthy older men, before making off with their cash and valuables after gaining access to their homes.
Stephen Cloobeck Kicked Eric Swalwell Out of His Mansion
Cloobeck's own lawyer initially rushed to Swalwell's defense after sexual assault claims from four women, including a former staffer who alleged the disgraced politician sexually assaulted her while she was allegedly intoxicated at a charity gala in April 2024.
The businessman told the California Post that the former Congressman "apologized" before Cloobeck "ripped him a new f------ a-----" over the allegations and kicked him out of his home.
Swalwell was staying at the palatial pad when the accusations became public.
“I was with my counsel and we had a chat with him, I just told him: ‘You busted the trust,'" the timeshare tycoon told the outlet and booted him out of his mansion.
Cloobeck added, "I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women."
Eric Swalwell Vowed to 'Fight' the Allegations Against Him
Swalwell reluctantly resigned from Congress on April 14 following calls from Democratic party high ups to step down, repeatedly and vehemently rejected the allegations, insisting he never engaged in sexual activity without consent or broke the law
"I am deeply sorry to my family, staff, and constituents for mistakes in judgement I have made in my past. I will fight the serious allegations made against me. However, I must take responsibility and ownership for the mistakes I did make," the former seven-term lawmaker said in his resignation letter.
Federal agents descended on his Washington, D.C., home in August and confiscated his electronic devices during a separate operation at San Francisco International Airport. While sources at the time claimed the moves were in connection to an alleged sexual misconduct investigation, Swalwell was neither arrested nor detained.