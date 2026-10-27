FBI Raids Beverly Hills Mansion Linked to Eric Swalwell Investigation — After Disgraced Ex-Congressman Resigned Amid Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Cloobeck's own lawyer initially rushed to Swalwell's defense after sexual assault claims from four women, including a former staffer who alleged the disgraced politician sexually assaulted her while she was allegedly intoxicated at a charity gala in April 2024.

The businessman told the California Post that the former Congressman "apologized" before Cloobeck "ripped him a new f------ a-----" over the allegations and kicked him out of his home.

Swalwell was staying at the palatial pad when the accusations became public.

“I was with my counsel and we had a chat with him, I just told him: ‘You busted the trust,'" the timeshare tycoon told the outlet and booted him out of his mansion.

Cloobeck added, "I am no longer associated with a man that takes advantage of women."