Huang resigned as president, chief executive, and director of Nvidia effective immediately on November 12, ending a 33-year run leading the chipmaker that he co-founded.

On Monday, he was back, after the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate him following a series of discussions and meetings with the 63-year-old, after which the Board was "satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA."

Board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement, "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."

"We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," the statement concluded.