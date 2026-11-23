Nvidia Boss Jensen Huang Reinstated as CEO After Resigning Amid Alleged Spy Affair and Employee Scandal
Nov. 23 2026, Published 11:45 a.m. ET
Jensen Huang is back as CEO and president of Nvidia, RadarOnline.com can report, after the groundbreaking AI computing company reinstated him on Monday, Nov. 23.
The surprising move comes just days after Huang stepped down in disgrace after the revelation of his extramarital affairs, including one with a woman believed to be a Chinese spy.
'We Have Every Confidence in Jensen'
Huang resigned as president, chief executive, and director of Nvidia effective immediately on November 12, ending a 33-year run leading the chipmaker that he co-founded.
On Monday, he was back, after the Board of Directors voted unanimously to reinstate him following a series of discussions and meetings with the 63-year-old, after which the Board was "satisfied with respect to Mr. Huang's candor and ability to lead NVIDIA."
Board Chair Harvey Jones said in a statement, "The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA, and that his reinstatement is in the best interests of our stockholders, employees, partners and customers."
"We have every confidence in Jensen and look forward to working with him as he resumes his leadership of the Company," the statement concluded.
Stocks Jump Amid Jensen Huang's Return
Stocks skyrocketed on the news, after suffering trillions of dollars in losses since Huang's departure. The returning CEO also issued his own statement, saying he can't wait to get back to work.
"I am honored to return to NVIDIA and lead one of the most consequential technology companies in the world at the beginning of a new industrial revolution," the statement read. "I take this responsibility with the greatest humility and renewed commitment."
Jensen Huang Resigned After Admitting to an Affair
Huang initially resigned effective immediately on Nov. 12 after admitting to an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman associated with a Singapore-based firm that had purchased Nvidia chips.
The two share a surname but are not related. U.S. intelligence assessments allegedly raised concerns that she may have been collecting information for Beijing. China has denied the spying allegations.
An investigation Nvidia opened into whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort will continue.
Huang is also accused of a second alleged relationship involving an Nvidia executive who reported to him.
Donald Trump Welcomes Back Jensen Huang
Huang's return was immediately welcomed by Wall Street, sending Nvidia shares soaring. The company's stock was up nearly 30 percent at the market open.
Washington celebrated as well, with President Trump leading the charge on his Truth Social platform.
"The NVIDIA Board of Directors has made the correct and proper decision to return Jensen Huang to the position of CEO," Trump posted. "The Country needs Jensen’s leadership at NVIDIA in order to ensure the Success and Prosperity of not only the Company, but the American Economy."
The president also stressed that the U.S. government does not believe that Huang's return poses any risk to National Security.
"The Attorney General of the United States has confirmed that the U.S. Government does not possess evidence that (Huang) has engaged in any unlawful conduct," he continued. "On a personal note, I have gotten to know Jensen, and he is a Great Patriot and National Treasure."