Navarro suggested Musk's political shift was motivated by the prospect of Democrats investigating his work with the Department of Government Efficiency.

"I think somebody's afraid of a congressional subpoena, because there needs to be accountability for the horrible things, haphazard cuts that DOGE did," Navarro said.

She also questioned whether Musk believed Americans would forget his involvement in the Trump administration.

"I think Elon Musk must think we are stupid, and we are not," Navarro said.

Navarro predicted that other wealthy technology executives who supported Trump would similarly "rush to try to cleanse themselves" as Democrats prepared to take control of Congress.

"They have no ideology. They have no values. They are in it for themselves and what is best for their businesses," she said.

Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Musk's changing political message reflected his financial interests. She predicted that as Democrats returned to power, "you're going to see him wearing a pride flag and doing land acknowledgements and trying to make us all forget."