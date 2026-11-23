Ana Navarro Claims Elon Musk Is Distancing Himself From MAGA to Avoid Investigation Over 'Horrible Cuts' Made By DOGE: 'He's Afraid'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 11:30 a.m. ET
The View co-host Ana Navarro accused Elon Musk of distancing himself from President Donald Trump's MAGA movement because he fears congressional investigations into his government cost-cutting initiative, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Musk declared that he does not identify with MAGA, just weeks after spending hundreds of millions of dollars supporting Republicans in the midterm elections.
Musk Might Fear Investigations
Navarro suggested Musk's political shift was motivated by the prospect of Democrats investigating his work with the Department of Government Efficiency.
"I think somebody's afraid of a congressional subpoena, because there needs to be accountability for the horrible things, haphazard cuts that DOGE did," Navarro said.
She also questioned whether Musk believed Americans would forget his involvement in the Trump administration.
"I think Elon Musk must think we are stupid, and we are not," Navarro said.
Navarro predicted that other wealthy technology executives who supported Trump would similarly "rush to try to cleanse themselves" as Democrats prepared to take control of Congress.
"They have no ideology. They have no values. They are in it for themselves and what is best for their businesses," she said.
Fellow co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin argued that Musk's changing political message reflected his financial interests. She predicted that as Democrats returned to power, "you're going to see him wearing a pride flag and doing land acknowledgements and trying to make us all forget."
Musk Says He's 'Not MAGA'
During Wednesday's New York Times DealBook Summit, Musk described himself as politically moderate despite previously campaigning alongside Trump and identifying as "dark MAGA."
"I'm not MAGA," Musk said, questioning whether the movement required unconditional support for Republican policies.
He also expressed regret over his political spending.
"I feel pretty foolish about having spent so much money and not seeing much for it," he said.
Musk spent more than $445million supporting Republicans during the 2026 election cycle, including substantial funding for unsuccessful candidates in Texas.
Democrats Consider Investigations
Democrats have begun discussing potential investigations into Musk's government activities when they assume control of Congress in January.
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., has called for congressional scrutiny of DOGE, while House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries has said lawmakers will examine the evidence.
Musk Isn't Worried
During Wednesday's interview, Musk rejected suggestions that his government work could expose him to criminal prosecution.
"I don't need a pardon, by the way, because I haven't committed any crimes," Musk said.
Trump responded on Thursday to Musk's comments about MAGA, saying that he still considered the billionaire a friend.
"Elon's got very good intentions," Trump said.