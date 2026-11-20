Zohran Mamdani Unveils Plan to Close Notorious Rikers Island Jail — as Deadline Moves to 2032
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:11 p.m. ET
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a comprehensive plan to shut down the notorious Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032, proposing a five-year extension to the city's legally mandated closure deadline.
Announced Friday, November 20, the proposal outlines a transition to four smaller jails in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, alongside efforts to reduce the city's incarcerated population and improve conditions for people in custody.
However, the revised timeline is not yet official. The City Council must approve legislation changing the existing deadline of August 31, 2027, before the extension can take effect.
"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprive people of their right to a speedy trial, and investing $146 million in evidence-based supports."
Rikers Island's Future Remains Under Study
Mamdani's administration is also considering renewable energy and sustainability projects for the island once incarceration ends. The city plans to involve local stakeholders in developing a longer-term vision for the property.
The mayor has already appointed Dana Kaplan as his Close Rikers czar and selected Stanley Richards to lead the Department of Correction. Richards made history as the first formerly incarcerated person to serve as the department's commissioner.
The administration has also promised quarterly public updates on its progress toward meeting the revised closure target.
New Jails Scheduled To Open Through 2032
Under the proposal, Brooklyn's replacement facility is expected to open in 2029, followed by the Bronx and Queens locations in 2031. The Manhattan facility is scheduled to open in 2032.
The four jails are designed to accommodate approximately 4,160 people. An additional 340 therapeutic beds in city hospitals would bring the system's overall capacity to roughly 4,500.
According to the administration, approximately 6,600 people were being held in city jails in early November. Officials want to reduce that figure to no more than 5,500 by the time the Brooklyn facility opens and approximately 4,100 by the end of 2032.
The original closure mandate was established through a 2019 city law signed by then-Mayor Bill de Blasio. Construction delays and the difficulty of reducing the jail population have complicated efforts to meet the 2027 deadline.
Plan Seeks To Reduce Jail Population
Reducing the number of people behind bars is central to Mamdani's proposal. The administration plans to expand diversion and supervised-release programs, address court backlogs, and reduce unnecessary pretrial detention.
The city also intends to restore its online bail payment portal in 2027. The service has been unavailable since 2023.
Another major component involves creating 236 additional therapeutic beds for people with serious mental health conditions or complex medical needs, bringing the city's total to 340.
The administration has also committed $146 million next fiscal year toward mental health care, substance use treatment, education, job training, community-based programs, and services for crime victims.
Council Approval and Federal Oversight
The proposed extension now requires City Council approval. Speaker Julie Menin acknowledged that previous administrations had struggled to deliver the original commitment.
"With Rikers now under federal court-ordered oversight, we must bring this troubling chapter in our city's history to an end once and for all," Menin said.
Rikers has faced years of criticism over violence, deaths in custody, staffing shortages and deteriorating conditions. In 2025, a federal judge appointed an independent remediation manager to oversee efforts to address the problems at the complex.
Mamdani's administration says it will coordinate with the City Council, federal remediation manager, federal monitor and Board of Correction as it works toward the transition.
The proposed closure would end incarceration on Rikers Island by December 31, 2032, provided the city secures the necessary legislative approval and completes the replacement facilities.