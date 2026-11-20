New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has unveiled a comprehensive plan to shut down the notorious Rikers Island jail complex by the end of 2032, proposing a five-year extension to the city's legally mandated closure deadline.

Announced Friday, November 20, the proposal outlines a transition to four smaller jails in Brooklyn, the Bronx, Queens and Manhattan, alongside efforts to reduce the city's incarcerated population and improve conditions for people in custody.

However, the revised timeline is not yet official. The City Council must approve legislation changing the existing deadline of August 31, 2027, before the extension can take effect.

"It is time to finally close Rikers Island," Mamdani said in a statement. "This plan puts us on a path to deliver just that: closing Rikers, reducing pretrial detention, tackling the case delays that deprive people of their right to a speedy trial, and investing $146 million in evidence-based supports."