'I’ve Never Had This Issue': Woman Turns 21 but Can't Buy a Drink in Chicago. Then the Bar Rejects Her Real Virginia ID for Being Vertical
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
A woman who recently turned 21 says she was unable to order an alcoholic drink at a Chicago bar after staff reportedly refused to accept her Virginia driver's license because it was in a vertical format.
Josie Stoffan documented the experience in a TikTok video, explaining that her identification was genuine and had not expired. Despite being legally old enough to purchase alcohol, she said the bar would not accept the card.
The incident frustrated Stoffan, who pointed out that her license remained valid for several more years. She also said she had never encountered the same problem before.
Woman Says Chicago Bar Refused Her Real Virginia ID
In the video, Stoffan showed viewers her Virginia driver's license and explained that its vertical orientation became an issue when she attempted to order a drink.
Text accompanying the video read, "couldn't order drinks bc my REAL id is vertical."
Stoffan emphasized that the document was her actual driver's license, not a fake or temporary identification card. Her complaint centered on the bar's reported refusal to accept the format, rather than any dispute over her age.
Josie Stoffan Says She Had Never Faced This Problem Before
The TikTok creator also expressed surprise that the situation had happened at all, saying, "I've never had this issue before."
Stoffan described the experience as "crazy," suggesting that she had not previously encountered difficulties using her Virginia license when asked to prove her age.
Her reaction also highlighted the distinction between the format of an identification card and whether it remains valid. Although her license was vertical, she maintained that it was legitimate and showed her date of birth.
Her Virginia License Was Valid Until 2033
Another detail Stoffan highlighted was the expiration date on her driver's license. She said the card remained valid until 2033, meaning she would be 26 when it expired.
However, there is additional context to the situation. According to the Illinois Liquor Control Commission, people who turn 21 while holding a vertical driver's license have 90 days to renew it for the horizontal version issued to adults 21 and older.
The commission also clarified that accepting or rejecting a vertical license is ultimately up to the establishment. This means a bar can refuse the identification even when the person presenting it has reached the legal drinking age.
Illinois Guidelines Allow Bars to Reject Vertical IDs
Illinois law requires customers to provide adequate written proof of their age and identity when requested by an alcohol seller. A government-issued driver's license qualifies as an example of such identification under the state's Liquor Control Act.
The Illinois Liquor Control Commission's guidance specifically addresses vertical licenses presented by people who have turned 21. Although the document may still be valid, individual establishments retain discretion over whether to accept it.
For Stoffan, the encounter was particularly unexpected because she said she had used the same identification without difficulty before. Her TikTok account brought attention to the inconvenience of carrying a vertical license after reaching the legal drinking age.