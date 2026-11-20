A woman who recently turned 21 says she was unable to order an alcoholic drink at a Chicago bar after staff reportedly refused to accept her Virginia driver's license because it was in a vertical format.

Josie Stoffan documented the experience in a TikTok video, explaining that her identification was genuine and had not expired. Despite being legally old enough to purchase alcohol, she said the bar would not accept the card.

The incident frustrated Stoffan, who pointed out that her license remained valid for several more years. She also said she had never encountered the same problem before.