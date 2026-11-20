Florida Pastor Faces Life Behind Bars for Role in Plot to Assassinate Haitian President — as Killing Helped Armed Gangs Seize Control of Nation
Nov. 20 2026, Published 2:00 p.m. ET
A Florida pastor has been found guilty of his role in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, RadarOnline.com can report.
Christian Emmanuel Sanon was convicted on all eight charges against him. The pastor didn't murder Moïse himself, but the jury found he played a role in arranging it. The charges against him included leading a military expedition against a foreign country, and conspiracy to kidnap or kill somebody outside of America.
Defense Attorney Plans to Appeal
Sanon's lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, plans to file an appeal.
"We respect the jury’s decision, but we strongly disagree with it," the attorney told a publication. The trial for the 67-year-old lasted nearly eight weeks. In the five years since the assassination and during the trial, he has insisted he's innocent.
Sanon's attorneys acknowledged he was discussing ways to replace the president, but argued the evidence did not "show that Mr. Sanon had any knowledge of what the ultimate conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president would be."
The pastor testified there was a plan to start a rebellion. The result would not be Moïse's death, but his arrest – and Sanon would become the president.
Security Firm Hired Former Colombian Soldiers
The defendant utilized a security firm called the Counter Terrorist Unit Federal Academy (CTU) to recruit participants, buy weapons, and build connections with Haitian gangs. Per a report, the CTU hired "about 18 Colombian nationals" with military backgrounds to protect Sanon.
In April 2021, three months before the assassination, Sanon met with a former Haitian senator and U.S. professionals. Sanon is said to have told them that once he was Haiti's president, he'd use the CTU for security purposes, construction, and military personnel.
But in June 2021, conspirators replaced Sanon and planned for former Haitian Supreme Court judge Wendelle Coq to be president.
In total, around 30 U.S. defendants were involved in the assassination plot.
Hired Mercenaries Shot President 12 Times
On July 7, 2021, a group of the hired ex-military Colombians broke into the Moïse residence.
The killers beat and shot the president 12 times, and shot his wife, First Lady Martine. She survived the attack.
The president's murder had a vast impact on Haiti.
Assassination Plunged Haiti Into Crisis
In the five years since, the country still hasn't elected another president.
Weeks after the murder, Prime Minister Ariel Henry took charge, but stepped down in 2024 amid rising violence in the country. Alix Didier Fils-Aimé took his place.
Per the International Rescue Committee (IRC), armed gangs have taken over much of Haiti.
"Today, gangs control nearly all of Port-au-Prince, Haiti’s capital city, and are expanding their reach outward," a report by the IRC reads.
Due to this, over 1.5 million, or 10% of Haitians, have been forced out of their homes. There's been a 1,000% increase in sexual violence towards children since 2023. A rise in violence towards women and girls has also been reported.
In total, 6.4 million Haitians are in "humanitarian need" – more than half of the country's population. 5.9 million of them do not have enough food.
"Public services in many areas have collapsed under gang rule, leaving people with limited or no access to clean drinking water, food, medical care and education," said Emergency Country Director for IRC Haiti, Alice Ribes.