Sanon's lawyer, Zeljka Bozanic, plans to file an appeal.

"We respect the jury’s decision, but we strongly disagree with it," the attorney told a publication. The trial for the 67-year-old lasted nearly eight weeks. In the five years since the assassination and during the trial, he has insisted he's innocent.

Sanon's attorneys acknowledged he was discussing ways to replace the president, but argued the evidence did not "show that Mr. Sanon had any knowledge of what the ultimate conspiracy to kidnap or kill the president would be."

The pastor testified there was a plan to start a rebellion. The result would not be Moïse's death, but his arrest – and Sanon would become the president.