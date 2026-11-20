'I Cannot Be Seen With Him': Woman Calls Her Date's $100 Bourbon a ‘Poor Person's Drink.’ Then She Orders Him Expensive Pappy, Unaware He's Already Walked Out
Nov. 20 2026, Published 1:36 p.m. ET
A woman allegedly criticized her date for ordering Weller Antique 107 bourbon before asking the bartender to serve him a much more expensive Pappy Van Winkle.
However, according to the bartender who recounted the encounter, the man had already left by the time his date realized he was gone.
Bartender Samantha, who shares workplace stories on TikTok under the username @misssamanthab, described the awkward encounter in a video. She claimed the woman was so focused on her date's choice of alcohol and her own expectations that she failed to notice his departure.
Woman Insults Date's Choice of Weller Antique 107
According to Samantha, the couple arrived at the bar for a date, and the man ordered Weller Antique 107 bourbon. His companion apparently took issue with his selection.
"You know, that's a poor person's drink," Samantha recalled the woman saying.
The woman then asked the bartender to replace his order with Pappy Van Winkle, a highly sought-after bourbon brand.
"Go ahead and pour him some Pappy. I will not be seen with somebody ordering alcohol made for poor people," she allegedly told Samantha.
The bartender said she followed the request, but the man reportedly drank the expensive bourbon quickly, prompting his date to ask for another pour.
Woman Criticizes Date While He Is Away
The encounter took another turn when the man excused himself to use the bathroom. Samantha claimed the woman used his absence to explain why she did not want to date someone who could not afford expensive things.
"I will not be seen with somebody who cannot afford the good things in life. It's just not happening," the bartender recalled her saying.
The woman eventually decided to settle the bill, apparently believing her date was still in the bathroom. However, Samantha said he had already left the bar without telling her.
Bartender Says Woman Was Stunned to Discover Her Date Had Left
According to Samantha, the woman was surprised when she discovered that the man had walked out.
"She stood me up, and he's leaving — and I am a catch. How do people not understand that?" the woman allegedly said.
She also reportedly questioned why someone would leave her when she considered herself financially secure.
"I am a catch, and I am so financially secure, and he's gonna leave me. Me! Absolutely not," Samantha recalled.
The bartender added that the woman was a regular customer who frequently visited with different dates. Samantha described those encounters as "a train wreck every single time."
Samantha Defends Weller Antique 107 After the Encounter
Samantha also pushed back against the woman's assessment of the bourbon, making it clear that she preferred Weller Antique 107 over Pappy Van Winkle.
"Also, I don't like Pappy. Weller Antique is phenomenal... To say it's a poor person's drink? Y'all are crazy," she said.
The bartender's story also prompted a debate among TikTok commenters about the two bourbons. One viewer questioned whether someone could even distinguish between the drinks once they were poured, asking, "Once it's in the glass, who can tell the difference?"
Another commenter sided with Weller, writing, "Weller is better than Pappy 100%."