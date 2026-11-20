Marjorie Taylor Greene Claims Donald Trump Personally Blocked Release of Jeffrey Epstein Files: 'You're Not Being Told the Truth'
Nov. 20 2026, Published 1:30 p.m. ET
Former MAGA mainstay Marjorie Taylor Greene says the country is not being told the truth about who actually blocked the release of the long-awaited Jeffrey Epstein files, RadarOnline.com can report.
The former Republican congresswoman from Georgia said Donald Trump personally told her who delayed them – the president himself.
Trump is 'to Blame' for Blocking the Epstein Files
Greene, whose resignation from Congress was blamed partly over the president’s handling of the Epstein Files, has been one of his loudest critics, urging him to release all of the documents.
The 52-year-old businesswoman told followers on social media there was a simple reason House Speaker Mike Johnson and Attorney General Pam Bondi were instructed not to release the full files: because he said so.
"Donald Trump is the one that blocked the Epstein Files from being released," she claimed. "I don’t know how many times I have to explain this… but I can tell you that because I was there and I talked to the president myself about this issue."
'People That You Know Will Get Hurt'
Greene said the president also told her why he issued the lockdown, confessing to her that the 80-year-old was worried the revelations would hurt his high-powered friends at his private Palm Beach club.
"He told me on the phone why. And he told me that it's because his friends," Greene claimed. "He said, 'People that you know, Marjorie, at Mar-a-Lago, will get hurt.'"
She continued, "That's it. That is why there was a big fight to release the Epstein Files. Because the president of the United States did not want them released.
"And guess what? They’re still not fully released. And there’s a fight still happening to get these files released with the [victims'] names redacted. The names need to be redacted, and this is a serious issue."
MTG Unleashes on Trump and the 'Real Traitors to the American People'
After standing by Trump during his reelection campaign and heavily pushing his MAGA agenda, Greene brazenly cut ties with the president as he continually stalled in releasing the long-promised Epstein files.
The public breakup led to Greene stepping away from Congress and to Trump nicknaming her Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene, a moniker she fired back at earlier this year, when she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins the president and his supporters are the real traitors to the country.
"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for p-dophiles and r-pists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."
Greene did not pull punches when Collins asked directly if she was referring to Trump, again referencing their conversation.
"I'm saying exactly that," she declared, accusing, "He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that's why he’s against releasing the Epstein files."
MTG Celebrates the 'Death of the MAGA Movement'
Greene's rebuke of Trump is not limited to the man himself. After the Republican trouncing during the midterm elections, she celebrated the demise of the MAGA movement.
"The MAGA movement's completely dead, and Trump himself is the one that killed it," Greene told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation the day after the vote.
Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress that night, delivering a major setback to the Republican Party and raising questions about its direction.
Greene argued that Trump had lost touch with the voters who helped return him to the White House, abandoning the priorities that originally brought his supporters together, and that failures and rejections were all on him.
"Last night was a referendum on Donald Trump and Donald Trump only," she blasted.