After standing by Trump during his reelection campaign and heavily pushing his MAGA agenda, Greene brazenly cut ties with the president as he continually stalled in releasing the long-promised Epstein files.

The public breakup led to Greene stepping away from Congress and to Trump nicknaming her Marjorie 'Traitor' Greene, a moniker she fired back at earlier this year, when she told CNN's Kaitlan Collins the president and his supporters are the real traitors to the country.

"The ones that refuse to release the Epstein files want to cover up for p-dophiles and r-pists, and all sorts of disgusting things in these files," Greene declared. "Those are the traitors to the American people, and they should be ashamed of themselves."

Greene did not pull punches when Collins asked directly if she was referring to Trump, again referencing their conversation.

"I'm saying exactly that," she declared, accusing, "He told me on the phone that his friends would get hurt, and that's why he’s against releasing the Epstein files."