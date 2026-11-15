Mike Johnson Reveals Why He Quickly Stepped Aside as House GOP Leader After Midterm Defeat

House Speaker Mike Johnson has explained why he decided to step away from Republican leadership so soon after the party's crushing midterm defeat, saying he believes leaders must accept responsibility when things go wrong.

During a Saturday, November 14, appearance on Fox News' Saturday in America with Kayleigh McEnany, Johnson revealed that he made the decision shortly after Election Night, following prayer and reflection with his wife, Kelly.

"I've always believed you lead from the front, and leaders have to take responsibility when things go wrong, whether it's individually deserved or not," Johnson said.

The Louisiana Republican will remain in Congress but will not seek the House minority leader position when Democrats take control of the chamber in January 2027.