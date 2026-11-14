Bill Maher Mocks Jensen Huang's Alleged Chinese Spy Mistress: 'She Had an Actual Big Red Flag'

During Real Time with Bill Maher on November 13, Maher devoted part of his opening monologue to the controversy surrounding Huang, 63, and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman.

The pair are not related.

U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspected Alice of working with Beijing's Ministry of State Security, although nothing has been confirmed.

"It's all very confusing. His name is Huang. Her name is Huang. The whole thing is wrong," Bill joked.

"It's not confirmed, but one big red flag was... she had an actual big red flag," he added.

The comedian also referenced reports that Huang had allegedly been involved with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, quipping, "Because who wants Chinese every night?"

After joking about Jensen's wife being left with his signature black leather jackets, Bill referenced reports of a third alleged mistress.

"You thought his chips were in everything. Wow," he concluded.