Bill Maher Mocks Jensen Huang's Alleged Chinese Spy Mistress: 'She Had an Actual Big Red Flag'
Nov. 14 2026, Updated 11:20 a.m. ET
Bill Maher couldn't resist taking a few shots at Jensen Huang as the Nvidia chief's alleged affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy continues to make headlines, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The scandal has since reached the White House, with questions emerging about what Donald Trump knew of the alleged espionage concerns before bringing Huang along on his May trip to China.
Bill Maher Mocks Jensen Huang's Alleged Chinese Spy Mistress
During Real Time with Bill Maher on November 13, Maher devoted part of his opening monologue to the controversy surrounding Huang, 63, and Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman.
The pair are not related.
U.S. intelligence agencies reportedly suspected Alice of working with Beijing's Ministry of State Security, although nothing has been confirmed.
"It's all very confusing. His name is Huang. Her name is Huang. The whole thing is wrong," Bill joked.
"It's not confirmed, but one big red flag was... she had an actual big red flag," he added.
The comedian also referenced reports that Huang had allegedly been involved with Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell, quipping, "Because who wants Chinese every night?"
After joking about Jensen's wife being left with his signature black leather jackets, Bill referenced reports of a third alleged mistress.
"You thought his chips were in everything. Wow," he concluded.
Donald Trump Was Reportedly Warned About Alleged Chinese Spy
The scandal has also raised questions about what Donald knew about Jensen.
According to The New York Times, Secretary of State Marco Rubio supervised a classified intelligence memo detailing concerns that China's Ministry of State Security had recruited Alice.
The document reportedly relied on electronic surveillance and was circulated among senior administration officials in spring 2026.
Donald had allegedly received an earlier briefing about the matter, with Marco reportedly updating him again aboard Air Force One during the China trip.
On November 9, Donald confirmed the FBI was investigating the allegations.
"He said, 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Donald said of his conversation with Jensen.
When asked whether he remembered Marco's warning, Donald replied, "It could have been mentioned. Certainly, it didn't make much of an impact on me."
The president also described Jensen as a "very high-quality person" and an "honorable guy."
Jensen Huang Admits to Cheating on His Wife
Jensen acknowledged his infidelity to his wife, Lori Huang, in a message to Nvidia employees.
"I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry," he wrote.
Nvidia Faces Growing Pressure Over China Ties
The controversy has also rattled investors, with Reuters reporting that Nvidia shed approximately $430 billion in market value over two trading sessions as further allegations emerged.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries called for additional congressional scrutiny after an initial classified briefing.
"Clearly Congress needs more information," Hakeem said, pointing to "real concerns that need to be addressed with respect to the Nvidia situation."