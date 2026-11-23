Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, is potentially facing a legal setback after a California judge signaled that a s-- trafficking claim against her could move forward over allegations she helped facilitate a disturbing "loyalty test" involving the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

According to court documents obtained by Radar, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Edward B. Moreton Jr. issued a November 20 tentative ruling finding that former Combs assistant Phillip Pines had sufficiently pleaded allegations supporting a civil s-- trafficking claim against Khorram.

The decision comes as Khorram attempts to fight off allegations stemming from her years working alongside Combs.