EXCLUSIVE: Diddy's Ex-Chief of Staff's Legal Nightmare — Judge Signals Trafficking Claim Could Move Forward After She Was Accused of Assisting Disgraced Rapper
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:15 p.m. ET
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' former chief of staff, Kristina Khorram, is potentially facing a legal setback after a California judge signaled that a s-- trafficking claim against her could move forward over allegations she helped facilitate a disturbing "loyalty test" involving the disgraced music mogul, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Edward B. Moreton Jr. issued a November 20 tentative ruling finding that former Combs assistant Phillip Pines had sufficiently pleaded allegations supporting a civil s-- trafficking claim against Khorram.
The decision comes as Khorram attempts to fight off allegations stemming from her years working alongside Combs.
Judge Examines Alleged 'Loyalty Test'
Pines, who previously worked as Combs' personal assistant, alleged that he was pressured to participate in s--ual encounters to demonstrate his loyalty to the rapper and maintain his employment.
In his amended complaint, Pines claimed Khorram scheduled, coordinated and facilitated an encounter during which Combs allegedly instructed him to undress and engage in intercourse with a female guest.
The lawsuit further alleged Khorram knew in advance that Combs intended to subject Pines to the encounter.
Addressing those accusations, the judge wrote: "These facts are sufficient to support a s-- trafficking claim."
The court emphasized that the allegations concerning Khorram's alleged knowledge and participation were sufficient to survive her challenge at the pleading stage.
Explosive Allegations About Diddy's Private Parties
The court documents also detailed allegations surrounding Combs' notorious gatherings, described in the lawsuit as "Wild King Nights."
In a striking allegation, Pines' amended complaint referenced Khorram being described as Combs' "Ghislaine Maxwell" and reportedly dubbed his "manipulator in chief," drawing a comparison to Jeffrey Epstein's convicted accomplice.
Pines alleged Khorram instructed him to prepare hotel rooms and private spaces with alcohol, drugs, s--ual paraphernalia and other supplies. He further claimed he was required to clean rooms afterward, removing items and bodily fluids allegedly left behind.
In one alleged October 2021 exchange, Khorram instructed Pines to "sweep sweep sweep his room" before another guest arrived. Pines also alleged he was directed to delete compromising videos from Combs' electronic devices.
These accusations remain allegations contained in the civil complaint and have not been established as fact.
Judge Challenges Khorram's Defense
Khorram argued that receiving employment benefits could not satisfy the financial benefit requirement necessary to support a s-- trafficking claim. However, the judge found she had not cited legal authority supporting that position.
"The statute itself does not impose this limitation," the court stated.
Khorram also disputed whether Pines had sufficiently alleged she knew he would be coerced into s--ual activity.
The judge rejected that argument in the tentative analysis, finding Pines had specifically alleged her prior knowledge.
Several Other Claims Face Dismissal
Despite the potential setback, the tentative ruling favored Khorram on several other claims.
The judge indicated that s--ual battery, gender violence, harassment, wage-and-hour and unfair business practices claims against her should be dismissed without leave to amend.
However, the proposed order would allow the civil s-- trafficking claim to survive.
The document is labeled a tentative ruling, meaning its conclusions should not be characterized as a final judgment without confirmation.
Khorram has not been found liable for the allegations.
RadarOnline.com contacted Khorram's legal representatives for comment ahead of publication.