Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.

In a two-page order filed November 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Judge Campbell rejected arguments presented by Owens, Candace Owens LLC, and GeorgeTom, Inc.

The defendants had asked the court to dismiss or strike Harpole's claims under federal procedural rules.

However, Judge Campbell determined the complaint contained sufficient factual allegations to survive dismissal at this preliminary stage. The judge found Owens' legal team had advanced arguments based on interpreting the facts in the light most favorable to themselves.

Under federal rules, courts must instead accept a plaintiff's well-pleaded factual allegations as true when evaluating a motion to dismiss. The ruling represents a significant procedural victory for Harpole, although the court has not determined whether his allegations are true.