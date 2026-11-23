EXCLUSIVE: Candace Owens Dealt Major Court Blow as Judge Refuses to Toss Lawsuit Over Charlie Kirk Assassination Plot Claims
Nov. 23 2026, Published 6:00 p.m. ET
Candace Owens has suffered a major legal setback after a federal judge refused to dismiss a defamation lawsuit accusing the conservative commentator of falsely linking Charlie Kirk's security chief to an alleged assassination plot, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, Chief U.S. District Judge William L. Campbell Jr. denied Owens' motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Brian Harpole, allowing the legal battle to move forward.
Judge Rejects Candace Owens' Attempt to Dismiss Case
Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated on September 10, 2025, while speaking at an outdoor event at Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah.
In a two-page order filed November 20 in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee, Judge Campbell rejected arguments presented by Owens, Candace Owens LLC, and GeorgeTom, Inc.
The defendants had asked the court to dismiss or strike Harpole's claims under federal procedural rules.
However, Judge Campbell determined the complaint contained sufficient factual allegations to survive dismissal at this preliminary stage. The judge found Owens' legal team had advanced arguments based on interpreting the facts in the light most favorable to themselves.
Under federal rules, courts must instead accept a plaintiff's well-pleaded factual allegations as true when evaluating a motion to dismiss. The ruling represents a significant procedural victory for Harpole, although the court has not determined whether his allegations are true.
Explosive Claims Surrounding Charlie Kirk
The lawsuit stems from allegations that Owens made defamatory statements concerning Harpole, who was identified in Radar's earlier coverage as Kirk's security chief.
Harpole's legal action followed claims that Owens linked him to an alleged plot involving the assassination of the late conservative activist. The accusations placed Harpole at the center of a controversy surrounding Kirk's death and Owens' public commentary.
Harpole disputes the allegations attributed to Owens and is pursuing legal action over the statements.
The November 20 order does not independently establish the truth of either side's claims, nor does it resolve whether Owens' statements legally constitute defamation.
Court Rejects Anti-SLAPP Defense
Owens' attorneys also attempted to invoke Tennessee's Public Participation Act, an anti-SLAPP law designed to protect certain forms of speech against qualifying lawsuits.
The defendants sought dismissal of the case and an award of legal fees under the statute.
But Judge Campbell rejected that argument, noting the defendants had failed to identify federal case law adopting their position. The judge explained that the statute's procedural mechanisms conflict with federal rules governing the dismissal of lawsuits. He concluded those mechanisms do not apply in federal court.
Legal Battle Far From Over
The ruling also revealed that Owens' attorneys submitted transcripts from podcast episodes and interviews in support of their dismissal request.
However, Judge Campbell declined to consider those materials after Harpole objected to their inclusion. The decision leaves Owens facing continued litigation over the disputed statements.
While the ruling allows Harpole's claims to proceed, it does not establish liability or award damages.
The case remains pending in federal court, with the underlying defamation allegations still unresolved.