His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, has questioned the significance of those gifts following reports his father faces charges in the United States and the Philippines relating to alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.

Markle Jr. recalled discovering packages addressed to overseas recipients during the 1990s.

He said: "I remember in the 1990s seeing this big bag of packages and I could see some of the addresses."

Markle Jr. claimed, "I go, 'What's this about?' He just said they were gifts for some friends he'd made out there. I knew he made trips to Asia in the mid-1980s."

According to Markle Jr., the apparent generosity continued long after his father's overseas visits.

He noted: "But it went on for years afterwards. Up until about 10, 15 years ago, he'd send gifts every Christmas."

The younger Markle, who previously cared for his father for four years, said he had initially regarded the packages as harmless gestures toward longstanding acquaintances.

However, he now questions why the relationships apparently continued for decades.

"At some point I was like, 'Why are you sending packages and gifts and toys back to these really good friends of yours from 30 years ago?'" Markle Jr. is said to have asked.

Markle Jr. added: "It was always a bit of a mystery, a loose end in my mind. But with everything that has happened over the past few months, things start to look a lot different."