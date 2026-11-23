EXCLUSIVE: Meghan Markle 'Floored' as Thomas Markle Sr. Faces Fresh 'Child Grooming' Allegations
Nov. 23 2026, Published 5:45 p.m. ET
Thomas Markle Sr. is facing fresh scrutiny over claims he spent years sending Christmas presents to families with young children across Asia, amid serious allegations involving child sexual abuse material that he denies, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 82-year-old estranged father of Meghan Markle, 45, the Duchess of Sussex, allegedly sent packages to households in the Philippines, Cambodia, and Vietnam over several decades.
Decades of Mystery Overseas Gifts
His son, Thomas Markle Jr., 60, has questioned the significance of those gifts following reports his father faces charges in the United States and the Philippines relating to alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.
Markle Jr. recalled discovering packages addressed to overseas recipients during the 1990s.
He said: "I remember in the 1990s seeing this big bag of packages and I could see some of the addresses."
Markle Jr. claimed, "I go, 'What's this about?' He just said they were gifts for some friends he'd made out there. I knew he made trips to Asia in the mid-1980s."
According to Markle Jr., the apparent generosity continued long after his father's overseas visits.
He noted: "But it went on for years afterwards. Up until about 10, 15 years ago, he'd send gifts every Christmas."
The younger Markle, who previously cared for his father for four years, said he had initially regarded the packages as harmless gestures toward longstanding acquaintances.
However, he now questions why the relationships apparently continued for decades.
"At some point I was like, 'Why are you sending packages and gifts and toys back to these really good friends of yours from 30 years ago?'" Markle Jr. is said to have asked.
Markle Jr. added: "It was always a bit of a mystery, a loose end in my mind. But with everything that has happened over the past few months, things start to look a lot different."
'He Would Give Them Money Also,' Son Claims
The allegations have also prompted renewed attention on Markle Sr.'s reported generosity toward a family with young children living in Los Angeles.
Markle Jr. claimed his father regularly delivered toys and money to the household while traveling from Mexico to Hollywood.
He said: "Two years in a row we delivered two big trash bags with toys. We'd drive up from Mexico to Hollywood. He would give them money also.
"I just thought my dad was being a nice guy – there was no reason to question any of it."
Markle Jr. has also alleged he discovered boxes containing suspected child sexual abuse material at his father's residence in the Philippines and subsequently handed them to police.
He further claimed a storage facility near Markle Sr.'s former home in Rosarito, Mexico, contained Barbie dolls alongside material he believed could be relevant to the allegations.
However, the existence of gifts, toys, or longstanding relationships with overseas families does not itself establish grooming or sexual misconduct.
No evidence has been presented in the supplied account demonstrating that the recipients of the packages were subjected to grooming or abuse.
Estranged Father Denies All Charges
Markle Sr. has denied all allegations against him. Meghan has been estranged from her father since her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.
Their relationship deteriorated after Markle Sr. staged paparazzi photographs before the ceremony and subsequently withdrew from attending, citing health problems. He later discussed their private relationship in media interviews, deepening tensions.
Meghan has spoken about feeling betrayed by her father, while her dad has repeatedly expressed hopes of reconciliation with his daughter.
Duchess 'Floored' by Shocking Claims?
A source claimed, "Meghan has been floored by these new allegations. The claims are deeply disturbing, particularly because they concern her own father. Regardless of how long they have been estranged, hearing such serious accusations about a parent would be extraordinarily difficult to process.
"The suggestion that seemingly innocent gifts to children could now be viewed with suspicion is especially upsetting for the Duchess.
"Meghan has spent years distancing herself from the turmoil surrounding her father, and allegations of this gravity bring an entirely different level of distress to her door."