According to the report, the Trump administration is apparently formulating a 25–point proposal to completely transform the history museum while cleaning house of many of the staffers who challenge the president, including director Anthea M. Hartig. At least a dozen other top administrators and curators would also be canned.

At the same time, the museum would also seek to remove what leaders deem to be "woke" influences, including a diversity style guide, while pulling back on diversity initiatives, like immigration displays.

New exhibits would be housed as well, including one called "The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance" and an exhibit on "Great Families of American History." Another target is a traveling exhibition called "The Bias Inside Us," which the alleged plan proposes shutting down altogether.

And there are also apparently proposals for a "Colossus Statue" of George Washington for the museum's entrance.