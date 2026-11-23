Trump's 'Anti-Woke' Smithsonian Future Allegedly Leaked in Staffer's Photo Reveals 25 Point 'Renewal Plan'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 5:20 p.m. ET
A photo of an alleged Trump administration staffer's laptop screen could give a hint at some big, "anti-woke" changes coming to the Smithsonian, RadarOnline.com can report.
The photos, which reportedly reveal "The Smithsonian Institution Renewal Plan," were leaked to a private investigative news organization and seem to show Donald Trump's potential plans for the National Museum of American History in particular.
Trump Wants an 'Anti-Woke' Smithsonian
According to the report, the Trump administration is apparently formulating a 25–point proposal to completely transform the history museum while cleaning house of many of the staffers who challenge the president, including director Anthea M. Hartig. At least a dozen other top administrators and curators would also be canned.
At the same time, the museum would also seek to remove what leaders deem to be "woke" influences, including a diversity style guide, while pulling back on diversity initiatives, like immigration displays.
New exhibits would be housed as well, including one called "The Riches of Our Western Civilization Inheritance" and an exhibit on "Great Families of American History." Another target is a traveling exhibition called "The Bias Inside Us," which the alleged plan proposes shutting down altogether.
And there are also apparently proposals for a "Colossus Statue" of George Washington for the museum's entrance.
The Smithsonian Museums Have Been Targeted by Trump in the Past
The Smithsonian Institution is an independent federal trust instrumentality established by Congress in 1846, rather than a traditional executive branch agency. The 21 museums are home to several million artifacts and draw close to 2 million visitors per year.
This isn't the first time the institution has been targeted by Trump. This past July, the White House released a 162-page report criticizing the National Museum of American History for promoting what it called "radical activist ideology."
The report accused Hartig of advancing an ideological agenda that contradicted the museum's founding purpose of fostering patriotism.
Trump Objects to the 'Ideology' of the Smithsonian
In an earlier report published by the White House last year, Trump accused the museum of having become "ideologically captured by left-wing politics" and singled out Hartig for allegedly overseeing the museum's "shift from history to activism."
"There have long been indications that Dr. Hartig is more interested in political activism than historical scholarship," the report claimed.
Trump Tries to Refurbish Other Smithsonian Museums
Last year, Trump took aim at the Smithsonian's National Museum of African American History and Culture. According to Black Press USA, Trump staffers recommended scrapping key historical exhibits, starting with the 1960 Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in exhibit, which includes portions of the original lunch counter where four Black male students were attacked after sitting at the whites-only counter on February 1, 1960.
The aftermath led to more lunch counter sit-ins across the South, spiking the Civil Rights Movement.
In response, North Carolina Representative Alma Adams slammed: "This president is a master of distraction and is destroying what it took 250 years to build. Here’s another distraction in his quest for attention. Another failure of his first 100 days."
She continued: "We are long past the time when you can erase history – anyone's history. You can take down exhibits, close buildings, take down websites, ban books, and try to change history, but we are long past that point. We will never forget!"