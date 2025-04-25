Trump 'Erases History' and Removes Artifacts of Black Resistance From Museum — As Rep. Alma Adams Rips President for Being a 'Failure'

Adams said: "This president is a master of distraction and is destroying what it took 250 years to build. Here’s another distraction in his quest for attention. Another failure of his first 100 days."

She continued: "We are long past the time when you can erase history – anyone’s history. You can take down exhibits, close buildings, take down websites, ban books, and try to change history, but we are long past that point. We will never forget!”

The outlet received a letter from civil rights leader and pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, Dr. Amos Brown – in which he was notified the museum would be returning a Bible as well as George W. Williams’s History of the Negro Race in America, 1618-1880, one of the first books on racism in America.