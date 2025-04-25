Trump 'Erases History' and Removes Artifacts of Black Resistance From Museum — As Rep. Alma Adams Rips President for Being a 'Failure'
Donald Trump has once again done the unthinkable, forcing his team to remove artifacts of Black Resistance from the National Museum of African American History and Culture.
The state's representative Alma Adams called out the president, accusing him of trying to "erase history," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to Black Press USA, Trump's very loyal cronies are urging exhibit items be sent back to their owners, starting with the 1960 Woolworth’s lunch counter sit-in exhibit, known as "Blacksonian."
The exhibit includes portions of the original lunch counter and notes the story of four Black male students from North Carolina A&T who were attacked after sitting at the whites-only counter February 1, 1960.
However, when denied service, the students refused to leave, leading to more lunch counter sit-ins across the South during the Civil Rights Movement.
Adams said: "This president is a master of distraction and is destroying what it took 250 years to build. Here’s another distraction in his quest for attention. Another failure of his first 100 days."
She continued: "We are long past the time when you can erase history – anyone’s history. You can take down exhibits, close buildings, take down websites, ban books, and try to change history, but we are long past that point. We will never forget!”
The outlet received a letter from civil rights leader and pastor of Third Baptist Church in San Francisco, Dr. Amos Brown – in which he was notified the museum would be returning a Bible as well as George W. Williams’s History of the Negro Race in America, 1618-1880, one of the first books on racism in America.
"That book inspired me before there were even African studies published," Brown said. "The Bible – that’s my father’s Bible and the Bible I used in the Civil Rights Movement. When we went on demonstrations, we always had the Bible.”
Trump, 78, has made a big effort in shaking things up since becoming president again. He even made himself the new chairman of the Kennedy Center, in hopes putting an end to "woke" culture.
An audio clip containing the 78-year-old discussing his future plans for the center in Washington D.C. was previously obtained by the New York Times, and revealed Trump wants to go “slightly more conservative” in terms of who and what it honors.
It also revealed Trump wants to introduce "non-woke" musicals like Cats into the center.
Users on X were quick to mock Trump for wanting to bring back the bizarre stage musical, as one person wrote: "Tell me he’s never seen Cats without telling me he’s never seen Cats.
"It’s literally a musical about all different types of cats and their stories, addresses ageism, and has allusions to some of the most 'woke' concepts that people seem to hate these days."
EXCLUSIVE: Shannon Sharpe's OnlyFans Rape Accuser Repeatedly Texted About Her Desire to Have Children with The NFL Legend Before $50Million Lawsuit — 'I Want You To Put A Baby In Me'
Also in the recording, Trump claimed he didn't want to take over the decision-making for the Kennedy Center, but he just desperately wants things to go well.
The former reality star also labeled himself “the king of ratings."