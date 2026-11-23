After the woman told authorities about the call, they contacted the 24-year-old, who agreed to be interviewed by them. He originally told them he accidentally spilled hair oil "that he used in his hair" in the restroom into the tea.

After being pressed further, Langrin confessed he purposefully poured half a bottle of Pennyroyal Essential Oil into the drink for the woman to consume. He wanted her to "leave him alone."

But despite telling police he wanted to be left alone, he allegedly picked the woman up and took her to Waffle House around 10:30 p.m., only an hour and a half before cops were called.