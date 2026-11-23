Florida Man Accused of Putting Hair Oil Into Waffle House Sweet Tea So Woman Would 'Leave Him Alone' — But Child Ended Up Drinking It
Nov. 23 2026, Published 5:05 p.m. ET
A Florida man has been arrested after allegedly pouring toxic hair oil into a woman's sweet tea at Waffle House, which a child drank, RadarOnline.com can report.
Samuel Langrin was charged with poisoning food or water with the intent to kill or harm someone, and child abuse not resulting in bodily harm, a felony. He is being held in jail on a $510,006 bond.
Woman Noticed Odor After Child Drank From To-Go Cup
Per an affidavit, on November 16, the woman called the cops from her home after the child drank from her to-go cup.
The drink allegedly had a strong smell of "mint/menthol." When she called Langrin, he said it was "essential oils" he got on his hands after washing them.
Samuel Langrin Allegedly Poured Oil Into Drink So Woman Would 'Leave Him Alone'
After the woman told authorities about the call, they contacted the 24-year-old, who agreed to be interviewed by them. He originally told them he accidentally spilled hair oil "that he used in his hair" in the restroom into the tea.
After being pressed further, Langrin confessed he purposefully poured half a bottle of Pennyroyal Essential Oil into the drink for the woman to consume. He wanted her to "leave him alone."
But despite telling police he wanted to be left alone, he allegedly picked the woman up and took her to Waffle House around 10:30 p.m., only an hour and a half before cops were called.
Essential Oil Can Cause Liver Failure and Death
The suspect told law enforcement he wanted to cause her stomach pain and "didn't want to kill her." He insisted he was not aware that drinking the hair oil was "toxic and potentially fatal."
Pennyroyal Essential Oil "contains pulegone, which is highly toxic, particularly to the liver. Ingestion can lead initially to gastrointestinal distress such as nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain," the affidavit reads, citing Poison Control.
Additionally, in dire cases, drinking the product can cause "failure of the liver and kidneys, resulting in bleeding, seizures, multiple organ failure, and death."
Victim and Child Escaped Serious Injury
The alleged felon ordered the hair product on November 14, shortly before the poisoning occurred.
Despite drinking an unknown amount of the poisoned tea, the woman was not found to be in life-threatening danger. The child was also okay, not needing admission to the Baptist Medical Center where their guardian was admitted.
The defendant is set to appear in court for the first time on December 9.