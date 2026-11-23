Will Smith and Wife Jada Pinkett Smith's L.A. Property Up in Flames as Authorities Respond to 911 Call for 'Structure Fire'
Nov. 23 2026, Published 4:35 p.m. ET
Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith suffered a fire at their Calabasas property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it responded to a structure fire at the residence on Monday, November 23.
Fire Erupts at Will Smith & Jada Pinkett's Calabasas Property
“It appears a shed caught fire, and the cause is believed to be accidental,” the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.
Part of the 911 call surfaced online shortly after the fire was put out. In it, a firefighter can be heard saying, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.”
The firefighter also confirmed that the fire had been “downgraded to a structure.”
Neither Will nor Jada has publicly addressed the incident.
Will Smith Facing New Lawsuit
This comes just a few days after Will was hit with a new lawsuit by a man who accuses him of inappropriately touching him at a Hollywood party in 2019.
The man, Bilaal Salaam, alleged that Smith "grabbed his p-nis over his clothing" and held on for roughly 10 seconds before getting pushed away. Salaam also alleged the actor proceeded to beg him not to tell anyone what happened out of fear of what the public might think.
The alleged victim said he felt "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences" at the time.
Will Smith Denies Groping Man at Party
Will's lawyer denied the allegations in a statement, insisting that "it never happened."
"For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false," the attorney said. "(Salaam) has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue."
"We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts," the statement concluded.
Jada Pinkett Smith's Legal Battle
Salaam had already been suing Jada, alleging that she verbally threatened him for failing to provide "crisis management" services for Will after his infamous Oscars slap in 2022.
She's denied the allegations, arguing that Salaam "made his mental and emotional condition the centerpiece of this case," and thus needs to undergo an "extensive mental health exam."