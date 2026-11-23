The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed it responded to a structure fire at the residence on Monday, November 23.

Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith suffered a fire at their Calabasas property, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A shed on Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith's Calabasas property recently caught fire.

“It appears a shed caught fire, and the cause is believed to be accidental,” the Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Part of the 911 call surfaced online shortly after the fire was put out. In it, a firefighter can be heard saying, “We do have a shed on fire with no spread to the brush.”

The firefighter also confirmed that the fire had been “downgraded to a structure.”

Neither Will nor Jada has publicly addressed the incident.