'You Got to Be Kidding Me': GOP Rep. Goes Off After Jensen Huang Reinstated as Nvidia's CEO — Despite Being Accused of Link to Alleged Chinese Spy
Nov. 23 2026, Published 4:10 p.m. ET
President Donald Trump's successful intervention to reinstate Jensen Huang as Nvidia’s CEO is drawing bipartisan criticism, with at least one GOP representative going off over the situation, RadarOnline.com can report.
Lawmakers are questioning whether the administration prioritized stock market performance and corporate interests over national security concerns involving advanced artificial intelligence chips.
John Cornyn Responds to Jensen Huang's Reinstatement
Nvidia announced on November 23 that Huang would return as CEO after Trump went to considerable lengths to persuade the company's board.
Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) wrote on social media, "The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high."
Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for congressional scrutiny of Trump’s involvement, as Democrats prepare to use investigative authority when they assume control of Congress in January. When the Nvidia news broke live on air, MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle asked correspondent Mychael Schnell for feedback from anyone on Capitol Hill.
"Yes, I am getting reaction. I was just messaging with John Cornyn, who is the Republican from Texas. Of course, he is now no longer going to be in Congress next year after losing that primary fight," Schnell replied. "I asked him, 'What is your reaction to Jensen Huang being reinstated?' He told me, quote, 'You got to be kidding me.'"
Senator Cornyn (R-Texas) questioned whether the FBI provided Huang with a defensive briefing about potential Chinese intelligence threats, asking on social media, "Again, did the F.B.I. do a defensive briefing of Huang? If not, why not? If so, what did they tell him about the risk? Did he ignore it?”
Senator John Curtis (R-Utah) asked, "Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”
Representative Brian Mast (R-Florida), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the reports involving Huang "extremely concerning" and said, "The American people deserve answers."
China Chip Sales and Intelligence Allegations
Republican criticism has focused on China's access to advanced American semiconductor technology.
Congressional lawmakers recently disclosed that the Trump administration approved the sale of more than 800,000 advanced artificial intelligence chips to Chinese companies, some of which reportedly have connections to the Chinese military.
The disclosures have intensified questions about U.S. export controls.
Separately, Congress has shown bipartisan interest in investigating Huang's relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman who is not related to the Nvidia CEO.
U.S. intelligence officials reportedly believe she is a Chinese intelligence asset with contact to China's top spy agency; her company, Megaspeed, is under federal investigation for allegedly smuggling Nvidia chips into China.
Several Republican lawmakers previously called for Jensen to resign following the intelligence revelations. The allegations remain attributed to reporting and have not been established as findings.
Scheduled Congressional Testimony
Huang is scheduled to appear for closed-door testimony before three Republican-led congressional committees on December 1.
He is also set to appear before the Senate Banking Committee on Dec. 3, as previously reported. The planned testimony is expected to examine the allegations involving Alice Huang and potential national security implications.
The congressional scrutiny comes as Trump's influence over the Republican Party faces questions following the GOP's losses in the 2026 midterm elections.
According to a report, voters had expressed concerns about artificial intelligence, billionaires, and their growing political influence in the midterms.
Trump considers Nvidia important to the American economy and reportedly contacted the board to provide national security assurances that helped clear the way for Huang’s return.
Democrats are preparing investigations into the administration's influence over the board, while Republicans have focused on whether intelligence warnings about potential Chinese threats were adequately addressed before the reinstatement.