Nvidia announced on November 23 that Huang would return as CEO after Trump went to considerable lengths to persuade the company's board.

Senator Ruben Gallego (D-Ariz.) wrote on social media, "The President is selling out our national security to keep the stock market high."

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer called for congressional scrutiny of Trump’s involvement, as Democrats prepare to use investigative authority when they assume control of Congress in January. When the Nvidia news broke live on air, MS NOW's Stephanie Ruhle asked correspondent Mychael Schnell for feedback from anyone on Capitol Hill.

"Yes, I am getting reaction. I was just messaging with John Cornyn, who is the Republican from Texas. Of course, he is now no longer going to be in Congress next year after losing that primary fight," Schnell replied. "I asked him, 'What is your reaction to Jensen Huang being reinstated?' He told me, quote, 'You got to be kidding me.'"

Senator Cornyn (R-Texas) questioned whether the FBI provided Huang with a defensive briefing about potential Chinese intelligence threats, asking on social media, "Again, did the F.B.I. do a defensive briefing of Huang? If not, why not? If so, what did they tell him about the risk? Did he ignore it?”

Senator John Curtis (R-Utah) asked, "Who in our government weighed in? What did they tell the board? And on what basis did the board conclude there was no risk?”

Representative Brian Mast (R-Florida), chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, called the reports involving Huang "extremely concerning" and said, "The American people deserve answers."