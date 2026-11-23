Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson said about the new video making the rounds on X, "This is hard to watch…"

Turning Point USA field rep Justin Barrows concurred, commenting, "You can disagree with Joe Biden on almost everything and still see the human being here. Time comes for all of us. And shame on all the people in his administration who hid his condition from us."

A third user questioned why Biden's team didn't give him more assistance, commenting that they "Didn't get him a wheelchair, and no one was helping with his bag."

"It’s very hard to watch. All Democrats who said he is healthy should be held accountable for elderly abuse. Very sad to see him this way," a fifth user shared.