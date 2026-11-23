Joe Biden Makes Rare Public Appearance at Philadelphia Airport — as Cancer-Stricken Ex-Prez Is Assisted by Security
Nov. 23 2026, Published 4:00 p.m. ET
Joe Biden has been seen during a rare public outing, as the cancer-stricken former president caused great concern among social media users with his seemingly frail appearance, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old needed security assistance as he made his way through Philadelphia Airport on Monday, November 23, and even his critics called the video "hard to watch" because Biden appeared to be struggling.
Joe Biden Seen Walking Through Airport Before Needing a SkyCab
Conservative content creator Jay Gatling shared a video on X of Biden carrying a duffel bag, flanked by two Secret Service agents, as he shuffled along at a slow pace, with no sign of his protective wife, Jill, in sight.
The 46th president was later seen struggling to climb into a SkyCab, which spared him a lengthy walk, before finally settling into his seat.
While Gatling scoffed, "This is the guy Democrats and the media told us could handle four more years," some others were more sympathetic to Biden's physical ailments.
'Very Sad To See Him This Way'
Conservative podcaster Benny Johnson said about the new video making the rounds on X, "This is hard to watch…"
Turning Point USA field rep Justin Barrows concurred, commenting, "You can disagree with Joe Biden on almost everything and still see the human being here. Time comes for all of us. And shame on all the people in his administration who hid his condition from us."
A third user questioned why Biden's team didn't give him more assistance, commenting that they "Didn't get him a wheelchair, and no one was helping with his bag."
"It’s very hard to watch. All Democrats who said he is healthy should be held accountable for elderly abuse. Very sad to see him this way," a fifth user shared.
Joe Biden Skipped Doing a Press Tour for His New Presidential Memoir
More questions about Biden's health and mental fitness arose when he skipped a proper press tour for his new presidential memoir, Promise, Me, America, released on November 17.
Instead, the former Delaware Senator did just one interview with People magazine.
However, Biden made one bombshell revelation to the publication that he did not make in his memoir, revealing that if he had known he had cancer while still in the White House, he "would have resigned" as president.
He was diagnosed with an aggressive stage 4 prostate cancer that metastasized to his bones in May 2025, four months after leaving office.
Joe Biden's Public Appearances Becoming Rare
Biden was last seen in public on October 3, when he allowed his prized 1967 Corvette Stingray to be displayed at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week car show in Rhode Island.
But Biden's exit was anything but swift. The former commander-in-chief appeared to tread carefully as he walked toward a waiting black SUV, surrounded by his Secret Service agents. When local reporters urged him to "say a few words," Biden waved and repeatedly responded, "Thank you, thank you, thank you."
The ex-president then turned to event chairman and car enthusiast Jay Leno and told the former late-night TV host, "I don't want to go," before lingering beside the SUV. The footage sparked concern among some viewers.