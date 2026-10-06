Joe Biden Sparks Concern Over Frail Appearance During Rare Car Show Outing — as Critics Claim Ex-Prez's 'Brain Is Fried'

Biden was all smiles as he posed behind the wheel of his beloved Corvette, shaking hands and greeting well-wishers throughout the glitzy car showcase.

But his departure proved far more drawn out. The former White House resident appeared to move cautiously as he slowly made his way toward a waiting blacked-out SUV flanked by his Secret Service detail. When local reporters called on him to “say a few words,” Biden raised his hand in a wave and repeatedly replied, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Biden then turned toward event chairman and car fanatic Jay Leno and was heard muttering, "I don't want to go,” before lingering beside the SUV. He even turned back to proudly hold up an ACMW jacket embroidered with his name that he had received as a gift, before eventually stepping into the doorway and slowly getting inside as an agent held the door for him.