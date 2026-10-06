Joe Biden Sparks Concern Over Frail Appearance During Rare Car Show Outing — as Critics Claim Ex-Prez's 'Brain Is Fried'
Oct. 6 2026, Published 7:55 p.m. ET
Joe Biden has sparked concern after the former president attended a car show and appeared "frail" and slow-paced, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The 83-year-old former Commander-in-Chief is still living with stage 4 cancer, and his attendance at a Rhode Island car show made for a rare public outing for Biden.
Joe Biden Shows Off His 1967 Corvette at a Rhode Island Car Show
Biden was a star attraction at the Audrain Newport Concours & Motor Week car show on Saturday, October 3, proudly showing off his prized 1967 Corvette Stingray.
The gleaming classic carries deep sentimental value for the former president, as it was a wedding gift from his father, Joe Sr., who ran a major Chevrolet dealership in Delaware, when Biden married his first wife, Neilia, in 1966.
The Audrain Newport Concours d’Elegance's Instagram page noted that the former Delaware Senator has owned the vehicle for nearly six decades, and it currently has more than 200,000 miles on it.
Joe Biden Stumbles When Asked to 'Say a Few Words' to the Local Media
Biden was all smiles as he posed behind the wheel of his beloved Corvette, shaking hands and greeting well-wishers throughout the glitzy car showcase.
But his departure proved far more drawn out. The former White House resident appeared to move cautiously as he slowly made his way toward a waiting blacked-out SUV flanked by his Secret Service detail. When local reporters called on him to “say a few words,” Biden raised his hand in a wave and repeatedly replied, “Thank you, thank you, thank you.”
Biden then turned toward event chairman and car fanatic Jay Leno and was heard muttering, "I don't want to go,” before lingering beside the SUV. He even turned back to proudly hold up an ACMW jacket embroidered with his name that he had received as a gift, before eventually stepping into the doorway and slowly getting inside as an agent held the door for him.
'He Is Completely Gone'
Critics on X tore apart the video of Biden's visit, claiming his mental decline was still obvious.
"Ask him today if he remembers even BEING THERE yesterday...go ahead! Ask him!" one user huffed about Biden's memory issues.
"Funny. Someone had Biden’s name stitched on his clothing so he remembers what his name is. Dude belongs in a care home," a second person snarked about his jacket.
"He is completely gone," a third user observed, while a fourth claimed Biden's "brain is fried."
A more sympathetic fifth person noted, "Fighting cancer. God bless you, Joe."
Joe Biden Made Rare Public Appearance at 9/11 25th Anniversary Commemoration
Biden’s last major turn on the statesman stage came at the solemn 25th anniversary commemoration of the 9/11 terrorist attacks in New York City, where he joined every other living former president.
Joe appeared frail and somewhat pained as he sat next to his wife, Jill Biden, at the Ground Zero service.
Their son, Hunter Biden, gave a heartbreaking update in August about his dad's health amid his battle with cancer, saying, "The cancer has spread, metastasized into his bones and further. It's very painful, and it's very debilitating in many respects."
"It's really sad to watch," Hunter continued. "The only thing that I'd say about my dad, about his health right now, is I wish he would complain more, because it's not good."