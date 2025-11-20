Your tip
Joe Biden

Joe Biden's Sad Last Days: Ex-Prez, 83, Sparks 'Dementia' Fears as He Appears Confused and 'Struggles to Walk' at Former Veep Dick Cheney's Funeral

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Joe Biden sparked dementia fears after attending Dick Cheney's funeral.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 20 2025, Published 2:00 p.m. ET

Former President Joe Biden has sparked dementia fears after he appeared "confused" at ex-Vice President Dick Cheney's funeral in Washington, D.C., RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Biden spent his 83rd birthday attending the prominent Republican's funeral on Thursday, November 20. The ex-president, who is currently battling cancer, stiffly walked into the National Cathedral holding his wife Jill's hand as she led him to their seats.

Biden Spends 83rd Birthday at Dick Cheney's Funeral

Source: @CSPAN/X

Biden appeared to have difficulty walking as he arrived at Cheney's funeral.

Instead of following the former first lady down their row, Biden shuffled past her and greeted a row of guests seated behind them, including Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and his wife, Elaine Chao.

After exchanging handshakes and pleasantries, Biden returned to Jill and extended a hand to his former Vice President Kamala Harris, as former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, filed in next to him.

Viewers took to social media to call out how disoriented Biden appeared before the service started.

Photo of Joe and Jill Biden
Source: MEGA

Social media critics said Biden looked 'lost' and 'didn't know where he is.'

A critic on X remarked he looked "around like a lost, demented fool trying to figure out how to sit in his chair."

Others cruelly mocked Biden "might think it's his funeral," while others claimed he "didn't know where he is."

"Am I in the casket, or do I sit here? – Joe Biden," wrote an X user as another said, "Biden looks like he is about to clobber someone or smelling something?"

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden was diagnosed with 'aggressive' prostate cancer in May.

Biden's appearance at Cheney's funeral comes amid his cancer battle. In May, he announced he had been diagnosed with "aggressive," hormone-sensitive prostate cancer "with metastasis to the bone."

While he's taken a step back from public life, Biden was spotted out to dinner in Arlington in early November. He slowly made his way inside the Italian restaurant as Secret Service agents surrounded him.

Once again, social media users called out how "lost" the octogenarian appeared during the rare outing.

"He looks absolutely lost," one observer wrote at the time, as another echoed, "He is not sure where he is."

Biden Health Fears Ramp Up

Photo of Joe Biden
Source: MEGA

Biden has been holed up at his Delaware home working on a memoir while receiving cancer treatment.

Since leaving office, Biden has been holed up at his Delaware home working on a book in-between cancer treatments.

He's said to have one or two aides and a few Secret Service members watching over him as he works with a ghostwriter on his memoir.

In August, concerns for his health amid his cancer battle ramped up when he was seen in public with a large bandage on his head after undergoing Mohs surgery, a procedure to detect how deep skin cancer has spread.

His spokesperson, Kelly Scully, attempted to downplay the procedure, which removed a potentially deadly malignant lesion and surrounding tissue.

Meanwhile, Republican lawmakers and President Donald Trump have been hellbent on exposing Biden's use of the "autopen," claiming there was a "cover-up" among his staffers to conceal his cognitive decline.

