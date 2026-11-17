"My Gleason score is 9, which means it is fast-moving. I was lucky in that my particular cancer appears to be responsive to hormone therapy," Biden revealed.

He then shared, "There’s a lot of evidence that even men of my age can live for ten years or more with this treatment. That’s why we immediately started it."

Biden quickly began his hormone therapy at Jefferson Hospital and radiation treatment at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

"In October, I rang the bell to signal the conclusion of my treatment," he celebrated about completing his therapy in the fall of 2025, less than six months after receiving his diagnosis.