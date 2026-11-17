Joe Biden, 83, Reveals He Could Live Another '10 Years' Despite Aggressive Stage 4 Cancer Battle: 'I'm Feeling Good'
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:20 p.m. ET
Joe Biden gives an upbeat update on his health in his new presidential memoir, revealing that his cancer treatments have been so successful that he could live another "10 years," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former president shared the news in Promise Me, America, which was released on Tuesday, November 17, in which Biden opened up about receiving the heartbreaking diagnosis and his prognosis today.
Joe Biden on Receiving the Devastating Cancer Diagnosis
Biden reflected on the work he and his administration did in trying to find a cure for cancer in the book while revealing how the disease personally touched his life, as his son Beau died from brain cancer in 2015.
"And then on May 16, 2025, it became more personal than ever. I had been experiencing some urinary symptoms and went to get checked out. The doctors found a nodule on my prostate, which turned out to be an aggressive form of stage 4 prostate cancer that had metastasized to my bones," he wrote about the dire diagnosis.
'Men Of My Age Can Live For Ten Years Or More With This Treatment'
"My Gleason score is 9, which means it is fast-moving. I was lucky in that my particular cancer appears to be responsive to hormone therapy," Biden revealed.
He then shared, "There’s a lot of evidence that even men of my age can live for ten years or more with this treatment. That’s why we immediately started it."
Biden quickly began his hormone therapy at Jefferson Hospital and radiation treatment at Penn Medicine in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
"In October, I rang the bell to signal the conclusion of my treatment," he celebrated about completing his therapy in the fall of 2025, less than six months after receiving his diagnosis.
Joe Biden Was Upset by the 'Cynical Twist' His Cancer Diagnosis Took
Biden revealed why he decided to make his cancer diagnosis public only two days after receiving the devastating news.
"Even though I was a private citizen. I did it partly because I assumed the information would become public one way or another. But mostly I did it because I felt that it could be helpful in raising awareness," the former Delaware Senator shared.
However, one thing that took Biden by surprise was the "cynical twist the story took in the political press and among political commentators," some of whom claimed he had been lying and must have known he had the disease while still president, as it was already at an advanced stage only four months after he left office in January 2025.
'As of This Writing, I'm Feeling Good'
"Let me tell you something: There isn’t anyone in this world with stage 4 cancer who doesn’t wish it had been caught sooner. For anyone to think I would try to ignore or hide a cancer ravaging my body is absurd," Biden scolded his doubters.
He noted that men over 70 aren't routinely tested for prostate cancer by standard medical protocol.
"But I was treated no differently from any other eighty-two-year-old man in America. Maybe I should have been. But I wasn't. Now I have to play the cards I’ve been dealt. And all I can do – with the help of an incredible medical team and an even better family – is fight like h---. And that’s what I'm doing," Biden declared.
The ex-president proclaimed, "As of this writing, I'm feeling good," adding, "That's the result of the work of so many people in so many disciplines."