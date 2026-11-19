In 1966, Joe married his first wife, Neilia, and they welcomed three children together: Beau, Hunter and Naomi.

Tragedy struck the young family only six years later when Neilia and Naomi were both killed in a major car accident on December 18, 1972. The mom-of-three had been driving in Hockessin, Delaware, when they were involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer.

Beau, who was 3 at the time, and Hunter, who was 2, both survived the accident.

"The pain had seemed unbearable in the beginning, and it took me a long time to heal," Joe reflected on the loss in his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.

"But I did survive the punishing ordeal," he added. "I made it through, with a lot of support, and reconstructed my life and my family."