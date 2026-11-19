Joe Biden Says Jill Gave Him His 'Life' Back and Made Him Think His Family Could Be 'Whole' Again After Losing Wife and Daughter in Tragic 1972 Crash
Nov. 19 2026, Published 1:35 p.m. ET
Joe Biden tragically lost his first wife, Neilia, and his baby daughter, Naomi, in a car accident just before Christmas in 1972.
As the former president prepares to celebrate his 84th birthday on November 20, RadarOnline.com revisits his relationship with his second wife, Jill, and how he's said that she helped heal some of the wounds of his grief.
Joe Biden Lost His Wife and Child in 1972 Car Accident
In 1966, Joe married his first wife, Neilia, and they welcomed three children together: Beau, Hunter and Naomi.
Tragedy struck the young family only six years later when Neilia and Naomi were both killed in a major car accident on December 18, 1972. The mom-of-three had been driving in Hockessin, Delaware, when they were involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer.
Beau, who was 3 at the time, and Hunter, who was 2, both survived the accident.
"The pain had seemed unbearable in the beginning, and it took me a long time to heal," Joe reflected on the loss in his 2017 memoir, Promise Me, Dad: A Year of Hope, Hardship, and Purpose.
"But I did survive the punishing ordeal," he added. "I made it through, with a lot of support, and reconstructed my life and my family."
'She Gave Me Back My Life'
Three years later, Joe met his second wife, Jill, on a blind date and everything changed.
"She gave me back my life," he penned in his 2007 book, Promises to Keep: On Life and Politics. "She made me start to think my family might be whole again."
Jill Biden Wasn't Sure Joe Was Her 'Type'
Although the pair went on to be married for nearly 50 years, Jill wasn't sure their romance was written in the stars when she first met him.
"He comes to the door because I thought, 'Well, he might be interesting,' you know," she recalled during a podcast appearance. "And so I opened the door, and I took one look at his perfect suit and his leather loafers, and I thought, 'Thank God, this is only one date.' Because I just couldn't imagine connecting with him."
But first impressions can be deceiving. Jill and Joe not only had a second date, but they tied the knot in June 1977.
In 1981, they had welcomed a child together, their daughter, Ashley.
Jill Biden Developed a Strong Bond With Hunter and Beau
In her own memoir, Jill also reflected on her bond with Hunter and Beau, and how she had reservations about jumping into another partnership after her 1975 divorce from her ex-husband, William "Bill" Stevenson.
"After the disappointment of my divorce, I never wanted to feel so out of control of my heart again," she continued. "Being Joe’s wife would also mean a life in the spotlight that I had never wanted."
It took five proposals before Jill finally said yes, rather than her careful "not yet" that she'd given in the past.
"By that time, of course, I had fallen in love with the boys," she explained. "They had lost their mom, and I couldn’t have them lose another mother. So I had to be 100 percent sure ... When we got married, I became their mom. I did the mom thing."