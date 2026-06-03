Hunter Biden Blasts CNN's Jake Tapper for 'Attacking' Stepmom Jill Biden — While Avoiding Criticizing Trump Family Members

On CNN's official account, Tapper posted a video where he targeted Jill, calling her view "rather limited" based on his reading of her book. Particularly, he took issue with one passage, in which Jill claimed her husband, Joe Biden, 83, would have stepped away from office if he was to the point of cognitive impairment.

Instead, Jill, 75, insisted he was "nowhere near" that point during his reelection campaign. She assured readers that both herself and his staff would have advised him to step away.

"All of that is very hard to believe, if not downright false," Tapper said.

Further, the journalist explained he interviewed "more than 200 people who had supported Joe Biden," alongside Axios reporter Alex Thompson as they worked on a book called Original Sin.

He added, "We tried to figure out what was going on behind the scenes that resulted in what we all saw at that debate in June 2024, when the president had trouble stringing sentences together and coming up with the right words."

According to his interviews, Tapper claimed, those signs had been seen by interviewees behind the scenes before. Therefore, Tapper asserted, Jill's recount of the story was false based on his own research.

He also called out Jill's specificity in asserting Joe was mentally health in the summer of 2024. He questioned the preciseness of her words, wondering why she didn't offer the same assurance for other parts of his presidency or even present day.

Tapper concluded, "The most charitable interpretation of Jill Biden's book is that she's still having a difficult time, understandably, talking about what we're all seeing happen to him and what we've been seeing happen to him for years. A less forgiving version is that she's been enabling it and now she's seeking to try to make an excuse for it, while also hinting here and there that there were things going on that she maybe doesn't even want to acknowledged to herself."