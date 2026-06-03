Hunter Biden Blasts CNN's Jake Tapper for 'Attacking' Stepmom Jill Biden — While Avoiding Criticizing Trump Family Members
June 3 2026, Published 5:06 p.m. ET
Hunter Biden's return to X, formerly known as Twitter, heated up when he blasted CNN's Jake Tapper.
The 57-year-old television host previously called out Jill Biden after the release of her memoir View From the East Wing. Hunter was perplexed by Tapper's choice, considering recent moves coming from the Trump family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hunter Biden Calls Out Double Standards
Hunter, 56, penned on X, "So let me get this straight. Jake Tapper is focused on attacking my Mom."
"Jared and Ivanka are building a private island paradise on Albanian protected land. Don Jr. married the daughter of Epstein’s banker, and a startup his fund backs just got a record $620M Pentagon loan," he continued. "Eric is taking an Israeli drone company public for $1.5B in the middle of a war with Iran that nobody wanted."
"And I know: 'But what about your paintings, Hunter?' Please," he added.
Jake Tapper Criticizes Jill Biden's New Memoir
On CNN's official account, Tapper posted a video where he targeted Jill, calling her view "rather limited" based on his reading of her book. Particularly, he took issue with one passage, in which Jill claimed her husband, Joe Biden, 83, would have stepped away from office if he was to the point of cognitive impairment.
Instead, Jill, 75, insisted he was "nowhere near" that point during his reelection campaign. She assured readers that both herself and his staff would have advised him to step away.
"All of that is very hard to believe, if not downright false," Tapper said.
Further, the journalist explained he interviewed "more than 200 people who had supported Joe Biden," alongside Axios reporter Alex Thompson as they worked on a book called Original Sin.
He added, "We tried to figure out what was going on behind the scenes that resulted in what we all saw at that debate in June 2024, when the president had trouble stringing sentences together and coming up with the right words."
According to his interviews, Tapper claimed, those signs had been seen by interviewees behind the scenes before. Therefore, Tapper asserted, Jill's recount of the story was false based on his own research.
He also called out Jill's specificity in asserting Joe was mentally health in the summer of 2024. He questioned the preciseness of her words, wondering why she didn't offer the same assurance for other parts of his presidency or even present day.
Tapper concluded, "The most charitable interpretation of Jill Biden's book is that she's still having a difficult time, understandably, talking about what we're all seeing happen to him and what we've been seeing happen to him for years. A less forgiving version is that she's been enabling it and now she's seeking to try to make an excuse for it, while also hinting here and there that there were things going on that she maybe doesn't even want to acknowledged to herself."
Jill Opens Up About Joe Biden's Health
In her book and interviews to support its release, Jill spoke candidly about Joe's health woes, including that fateful night on the debate stage. In fact, she confessed she was worried he had a stroke, but didn't rush to the stage to help.
Following her candor, she received pushback from media, commentators, and public figures about her passive reaction.
Donald Trump wrote on X, "Jill Biden is now out there finally admitting that she did NOT know what went wrong with Sleepy Joe during our spectacular, and highly rated, 2024 Presidential Debate, where Joe was not exactly performing to the highest level of debate standards.
“She said that she thought he was having a ‘stroke,’ and various other really bad things, and yet never rushed onto the stage to help her troubled husband, as any good wife would do."
Hunter Defends Father From Trolls' Comments on His Cancer
Joe's health fell into question a variety of times during his presidency, and his adversaries felt validated after he left office as he announced a prostate cancer diagnosis.
Immediately. a conspiracy theory perpetuated erupted, with many wondering if he was diagnosed while in the Oval Office, especially considering the diagnosis' severity.
The Bidens have consistently assured that they were not made aware of the health woe until his exit from office.
Jill pinned blame on The White House medical staff after they skipped a key test which would likely have detected the condition earlier.
Critics on X used Hunter's recent swing at Tapper as a chance to voice their concern about his father's cancer.
In response, Hunter said, "It’s metastatic bone cancer that spread from the prostate. They caught the bone issue quite early and with radiation and hormone therapy it’s under control, but he will live with cancer for the rest of his life."
"Listen man- I understand if you don’t like my Dad’s politics and you hate me because you believe everything Fox News has told you," he said. "I’m fine with that, but my Dad has cancer. How is that an issue you want to attack. What sickness is in you that makes that fair game."