The lawsuits accuse the companies of promoting Grok's image-generation capabilities while failing to implement adequate safeguards against the creation and distribution of explicit material.

The legal actions cite research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate estimating that Grok generated approximately three million sexualized images between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Researchers estimated that roughly 23,000 of those images appeared to depict children.

The findings suggest the technology was producing approximately 190 sexualized images every minute during the period examined.

Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones accused the companies of misleading users about protections designed to prevent the misuse of their photographs. The lawsuits also target Grok's controversial "spicy mode," which allegedly allowed users to generate nude and other non-explicit imagery.