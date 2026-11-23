EXCLUSIVE: Elon Musk's Tech Empire Hit With Double Lawsuit Over Grok AI's Alleged Child Abuse Images
Nov. 23 2026, Published 3:45 p.m. ET
Elon Musk's sprawling technology empire has been slapped with two lawsuits accusing his companies of allowing their controversial artificial intelligence chatbot Grok to generate images of children and adults without their consent, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the attorneys general of Virginia and Oregon filed separate lawsuits on November 23 against SpaceX Super Intelligence Corp., SpaceX Super Intelligence LLC, X Corp., and Space Exploration Technologies Corp., alleging the companies misled consumers about the safety of their AI technology.
Millions of Disturbing Images Allegedly Generated
The lawsuits accuse the companies of promoting Grok's image-generation capabilities while failing to implement adequate safeguards against the creation and distribution of explicit material.
The legal actions cite research by the Center for Countering Digital Hate estimating that Grok generated approximately three million sexualized images between December 29, 2025, and January 8, 2026. Researchers estimated that roughly 23,000 of those images appeared to depict children.
The findings suggest the technology was producing approximately 190 sexualized images every minute during the period examined.
Virginia Attorney General Jay Jones accused the companies of misleading users about protections designed to prevent the misuse of their photographs. The lawsuits also target Grok's controversial "spicy mode," which allegedly allowed users to generate nude and other non-explicit imagery.
Virginia Accuses Elon Musk's Companies of Deception
In the Virginia complaint, state officials allege the companies promoted Grok as an AI assistant with a "rebellious streak" while knowing its image-generation technology could be exploited.
Investigators also questioned whether the platform's safety restrictions were sufficient to prevent users from creating harmful material.
Jones said the legal action seeks accountability for consumers who were allegedly misled about the security of their images.
"When xAI allowed Grok's creators to sideline consent to turn a profit, they prioritized growth and engagement over safety, and they deceived the public about it," Jones said.
Oregon Seeks Penalties Over Grok AI
Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield filed a separate complaint in Multnomah County Circuit Court, alleging violations of the state's Unlawful Trade Practices Act. The Oregon filing identifies a claim amount exceeding $1million and demands a jury trial.
Judge Rayfield accused the companies of designing technology without adequate protections against the creation of abusive images.
"The lack of needed safety measures was considered a feature, not a bug," Rayfield said, referring to Grok's controversial image-generation capabilities.
Both states are seeking financial penalties and court orders addressing the alleged violations.
Elon Musk's AI Companies Face Legal Scrutiny
The lawsuits add to mounting legal scrutiny surrounding Grok's image-generation technology and its integration with Musk's social media platform X.
Virginia is seeking civil penalties of $2,500 for each willful consumer-protection violation, with any total subject to court determination.
SpaceX Super Intelligence has previously maintained that sexual content involving minors and nonconsensual explicit images of real people violate its standards. The company says it has strengthened safeguards, taken action against offending accounts, and worked with law enforcement.
The allegations remain unproven, and neither lawsuit establishes that Musk personally directed the alleged conduct.