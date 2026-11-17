Salaam claims Will committed sexual battery at a party in 2019 after the premiere of Will's film adaptation of Aladdin.

According to a report, Salaam claims Will approached him during the celebration and "grabbed his p-nis over his clothing." The Hancock star allegedly held onto him for around 10 seconds before Salaam violently shoved him away.

The musician said the alleged groping came after Will referred to Salaam's nipples as "shiny" and "glossy."

Salaam alleges that Will eventually came to apologize, explaining that he was "a bit inebriated" and begged him not to say anything to anyone, out of fear of what the public might think.

The alleged victim reported he felt "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences."