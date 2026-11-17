Will Smith Accused of Grabbing Former Close Pal's Manhood at Hollywood Party in Explosive Lawsuit — as Actor Denies Claim
Nov. 17 2026, Published 6:55 p.m. ET
Will Smith's former friend is suing the actor for allegedly grabbing his manhood during a big Hollywood party, RadarOnline.com can report.
Musician Bilaal Salaam is already locked in a bitter legal battle with the star's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, over alleged intentional infliction of emotional distress related to Will's slap battle with Chris Rock.
Will Smith Allegations Explained
Salaam claims Will committed sexual battery at a party in 2019 after the premiere of Will's film adaptation of Aladdin.
According to a report, Salaam claims Will approached him during the celebration and "grabbed his p-nis over his clothing." The Hancock star allegedly held onto him for around 10 seconds before Salaam violently shoved him away.
The musician said the alleged groping came after Will referred to Salaam's nipples as "shiny" and "glossy."
Salaam alleges that Will eventually came to apologize, explaining that he was "a bit inebriated" and begged him not to say anything to anyone, out of fear of what the public might think.
The alleged victim reported he felt "ashamed, humiliated, and afraid of those consequences."
Will Smith's Lawyer Denies Allegations
However, Will's lawyers have already dismissed the lawsuit as a lie, emphasizing: "It never happened."
"For years now, Bilaal Salaam has made outrageous, salacious and false claims about Will Smith and his family that have all been thrown out or proven false," the attorney said. "(Salaam) has done it time and time again, with each new fabrication more outrageous than the last and all completely untrue."
"We will continue to contest his lies vigorously in the courts," the statement concluded.
Bilaal Salaam Sued Jada Pinkett Smith
The new complaint follows a $3million lawsuit Salaam filed against the Oscar winner's wife, Jada Pinkett, claiming she verbally threatened him, causing him emotional and physical distress.
In his legal complaint, Salaam claimed he and Will had been friends for four decades, but things blew up when he wouldn't provide "crisis management" services for the Men in Black star after he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars.
After turning down the offer, he claims the Smith family launched a "retaliatory campaign" against him, which escalated after they learned he planned to pen a memoir about his time with the family.
Salaam also alleges an associate of Jada urged him to "end this feud before you get physically hurt," according to his legal filing.
The Matrix star denied his allegations and argued in court papers that since Salaam "has made his mental and emotional condition the centerpiece of this case," he needed to prove it with an "extensive mental health exam."
Will Smith Accused of Harassment by 'AGT' Star
Salaam's lawsuits come months after the Pursuit of Happyness star was sued for sexual harassment and wrongful termination by an America's Got Talent contestant.
In January, Radar reported that professional violinist Brian King Joseph filed a complaint against the 58-year-old and Treyball Studios Management, Inc.
Joseph, who rose to prominence as a top-three finalist on America's Got Talent in 2018, said that in November 2024, he was invited to join Smith's tour. Over the course of their working relationship, the two men allegedly became close and spent "additional alone time" together.
Smith is said to have told Joseph at one stage, "You and I have such a special connection that I don't share with anyone else."
The complaint claims Smith was allegedly "deliberately grooming and priming Mr. Joseph for further sexual exploitation" after inviting the musician to join his global tour.