The Princess of Wales ' younger sister and her hedge-fund hubby apparently thought they could steamroll their way to convenient parking for themselves and their well-heeled pals at their sprawling 145-acre Barton Court estate in Berkshire, but the town threw a stop sign in front of them.

Pippa Middleton and her wealthy husband, James Matthews, have been ordered to rip up an unauthorized private parking lot on their lavish $15.5million country estate – after neighbors complained they had parked it in their neighborhood without following the proper road map for approvals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews were ordered to remove an unauthorized gravel parking lot from their Barton Court estate.

The roughly 480-square-yard gravel parking area, designed to accommodate up to six vehicles and reportedly intended to be used by anglers fishing on their property, was tossed back at Middleton, 43, and 51-year-old Matthews by West Berkshire's planning authorities.

Neighbors claimed the lot would negatively impact the biodiversity of the area.

After refusing a request for a retrospective permit in February, officials dismissed the couple's appeal in July, ruling that the development was visually intrusive and damaging to the protected countryside.

Locals complained the gravel lot, fencing and removal of hedges around the property had turned a peaceful rural meadow into something resembling an urban traffic center.

"The ugly nature of the fence and hard standing has had a profound effect on the entrance to Kintbury, which is a pleasant rural village," one local resident complained to the West Berkshire Council.