EXCLUSIVE: Pippa Middleton Faces Backlash Over Unauthorized Parking Lot
Nov. 24 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET
Pippa Middleton and her wealthy husband, James Matthews, have been ordered to rip up an unauthorized private parking lot on their lavish $15.5million country estate – after neighbors complained they had parked it in their neighborhood without following the proper road map for approvals, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Princess of Wales' younger sister and her hedge-fund hubby apparently thought they could steamroll their way to convenient parking for themselves and their well-heeled pals at their sprawling 145-acre Barton Court estate in Berkshire, but the town threw a stop sign in front of them.
Middleton's Parking Lot Sparks Outrage Among Neighbors
The roughly 480-square-yard gravel parking area, designed to accommodate up to six vehicles and reportedly intended to be used by anglers fishing on their property, was tossed back at Middleton, 43, and 51-year-old Matthews by West Berkshire's planning authorities.
Neighbors claimed the lot would negatively impact the biodiversity of the area.
After refusing a request for a retrospective permit in February, officials dismissed the couple's appeal in July, ruling that the development was visually intrusive and damaging to the protected countryside.
Locals complained the gravel lot, fencing and removal of hedges around the property had turned a peaceful rural meadow into something resembling an urban traffic center.
"The ugly nature of the fence and hard standing has had a profound effect on the entrance to Kintbury, which is a pleasant rural village," one local resident complained to the West Berkshire Council.
Middleton and Husband's Bitter Neighbor Feud Escalates
"This application is to move unsightly parking out of sight of the applicants on entry to the Barton Court estate to the detriment of the residents and the heritage of Kintbury," said another.
The parking problem isn't the first that Middleton and her husband, who have three children together, have had with their neighbors.
Since buying Barton Court in 2022, they've also been embroiled in a bitter dispute over a driveway that neighborhood residents claimed had long been public.
But Matthews cited family "privacy and security concerns," arguing that the route should remain private.
Middleton and Matthews Accused of Exploiting Royal Connections
Middleton and Matthews ultimately won that battle when a planning inspector rejected the bid to recognize the route as a public right-of-way.
The couple faced accusations that they used their royal connections to push through the privatization of the once public path.
One furious local said they think "they're better than everyone else."
"They're not even the proper royal family," another complained.