Prince William and Kate Middleton's Country Mansion Broken Into By Intruders in Major Royal Security Scare
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Prince William and Kate Middleton's country estate has been broken into by intruders, according to new claims.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the break-in at the Royals home in Norfolk took place on Monday night, sparking a major police investigation.
Family Regularly Use 10-Bedroom Property
The 10-bedroom home on the King’s Sandringham Estate was a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
Both William and Kate, plus their three children, were not in the property when it was broken into, as they were staying at their other residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, at the time.
But they do regularly use the country estate for school holidays and weekend breaks.
Locals described a major police presence at the property on Monday evening.
The latest security breach comes after two masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate in 2024.
Scare Comes Two Years After Last Break-In
The pair managed to scale a 6ft fence before snatching a quad bike from a barn and using a stolen truck to smash through a security gate to escape.
The gate, which was inside the castle's security zone and is regularly used by the family as it is their nearest one, was wrecked so badly that it needed to be replaced.
The family-of-five were all sleeping nearby at Adelaide Cottage on Home Park.
In May, a man was arrested after an incident near Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's home on the Sandringham Estate.
The Norfolk, first reported by The Sun, break-in raises fresh concerns over the Royal Family's security.
Prince Harry Bidding To Restore His Security
As working royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales and their three children all have 24-hour security.
Prince Harry is in the midst of a legal battle to restore his own automatic taxpayer-funded security after it was stripped following Megxit.
RadarOnline.com recently told how Harry is frantic over his financial future amid his ongoing battle with William – and he fears his sibling is scheming to have him disinherited from the $1billion fortune of their cancer-stricken father, King Charles.
The Duke of Sussex, 42, recently discussed his desire to reconcile with his dad and brother, and speaking of any conflicts, suggested it's time to "leave all that behind."
Harry also cryptically added, "Some people don't want to work it out. I want to work it out," though he later clarified he wasn't talking about his brother.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the duke and his 45-year-old wife, Meghan Meghan moved back to the U.K. from California with their children, Prince Archie, seven, and Princess Lilibet, five – six years after ditching palace duties to chase money-making deals and badmouthing his blue-blooded relatives.
Tipsters previously told RadarOnline.com that the spendthrift Sussexes bounced back to Harry's homeland after suffering an avalanche of Hollywood disappointments, claiming the couple is burning through dough and eyeing a royal handout from soft-hearted Charles, 78.
Now, an insider said, "Harry insists that money has nothing to do with this push to make peace with his father, and by all accounts he genuinely does want a relationship with Charles.
"But he's also got Meghan and the children to think about, and naturally, he wants to protect their future."