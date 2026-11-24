The 10-bedroom home on the King’s Sandringham Estate was a wedding gift by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Both William and Kate, plus their three children, were not in the property when it was broken into, as they were staying at their other residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor, at the time.

But they do regularly use the country estate for school holidays and weekend breaks.

Locals described a major police presence at the property on Monday evening.

The latest security breach comes after two masked burglars broke into Shaw Farm on the Windsor Castle Estate in 2024.