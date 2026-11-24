"They have a long, nasty history. The family is watching closely to see where this goes," a source told RadarOnline.com.

In 2022, the model lost her $100million defamation lawsuit against matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that accused them of interfering with her reality show, Rob & Chyna.

She also settled a separate lawsuit against Rob over his posting of explicit images of her online.