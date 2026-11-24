EXCLUSIVE: Kardashians 'Brace for Blac Chyna's Reality TV Comeback'
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:30 a.m. ET
Blac Chyna's flirty exchanges with baby daddy ex Rob Kardashian have rattled his reality TV family, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The former couple is now exchanging compliments, fueling speculation about whether they are entering a surprising new chapter.
Blac Chyna's Bitter Legal History With Kardashian Family Exposed
"They have a long, nasty history. The family is watching closely to see where this goes," a source told RadarOnline.com.
In 2022, the model lost her $100million defamation lawsuit against matriarch Kris Jenner, Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner that accused them of interfering with her reality show, Rob & Chyna.
She also settled a separate lawsuit against Rob over his posting of explicit images of her online.
Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner 'Concerned' Over Chyna's Return
The insider added: "To say Kim and her mother are concerned about Chyna being back in the picture is an understatement."