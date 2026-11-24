USPS Customer Ships A $500 PlayStation 5. Then The Postal Service Reportedly Declares It ‘Perishable’ And Disposes Of The Console
Nov. 24 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
A Nevada seller claims they lost a $500 PlayStation 5 after the United States Postal Service (USPS) reportedly classified the gaming console as perishable and marked it for disposal.
"I'm honestly devastated," the seller wrote in a Reddit post describing the incident. They explained that the money from the Facebook Marketplace sale had been set aside to help their family travel home for the holidays.
The incident, shared by Reddit user floatinggrapes in r/usps_complaints, was reported by The Nerd Stash and Attack of the Fanboy on November 17, 2026. According to the seller, the package was sent to a buyer for $500 but never arrived at its destination.
USPS Tracking Shows PlayStation 5 Was Disposed of in Kansas
Tracking information shared by the seller shows that the package reached a USPS facility in Olathe, Kansas, on November 6, 2026.
The following evening, November 7, at 8:24 p.m., its status reportedly changed to "Disposed of by Post Office."
The tracking update stated, "Your item could not be delivered or returned to sender. Because the item was perishable, it has been disposed of by the Post Office."
The seller questioned why the console had received that classification, writing, "I'm sorry, but HOW on earth did USPS decide that a PlayStation 5 is perishable? It's an electronic gaming console, not food!"
Neither the tracking update nor the seller's account explains why the package was categorized that way.
Seller Explains How PlayStation 5 Was Packed
The seller also addressed questions about the package's contents and preparation.
According to their Reddit post, they purchased a shipping box directly from USPS and packed the console inside the post office in front of employees.
They clarified that the shipment contained only the PlayStation 5 itself. There were no controllers, additional accessories or loose batteries inside the package.
The seller also explained that they were the person who shipped the console, not the buyer who was waiting to receive it.
$500 Sale Was Meant to Fund Holiday Travel
After the package failed to reach the buyer, the seller said the buyer received a refund. That left them without both the gaming console and the $500 payment.
The seller explained that the money had a specific purpose beyond the Facebook Marketplace transaction.
"We were saving that $500 because we wanted to fly back and spend the holiday season with our family," they wrote.
They also said they had not purchased additional shipping insurance and were directed toward a Missing Mail request. The seller believed the potential compensation would be around $100.
USPS guidelines clarify that eligible Priority Mail and Ground Advantage shipments include up to $100 in insurance coverage, while additional coverage can be purchased. The amount available depends on the shipping service and whether the package qualifies for coverage.
Seller Contacts USPS Inspector General Over Missing Console
The seller said they contacted the USPS Office of Inspector General and were told to expect an update within three business days.
They also planned to contact the Kansas office and file a police report, hoping surveillance footage from the facility could help establish what happened to the console.
Although some Reddit commenters suggested the package might have been stolen, the seller has not provided evidence confirming theft.
Neither of the November 17 reports included a response from USPS addressing the specific shipment.
As of the latest reporting, there had been no confirmed recovery of the PlayStation 5 or report of full reimbursement to the seller.