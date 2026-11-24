EXCLUSIVE: Selma Blair Apologizes After Alleged Mid-Flight Altercation
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Selma Blair has made a public apology following her recent mid-flight freak-out, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The Legally Blonde actress, 54, refused to talk about the incident on the advice of her legal team, but asked for forgiveness.
Selma Blair Breaks Silence With Emotional Apology Following Alleged Airplane Assault
"There is a legal matter going on and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day, and I'm listening to them. I take this very seriously," Blair said in a video shared to Instagram.
"What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry."
The Cruel Intentions star was arrested in New York City on Oct. 11 after allegedly punching a flight attendant and biting another on a Delta Air Lines plane.
While being transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Blair allegedly kicked a police officer in the head, neck and chest in the ambulance and assaulted a hospital nurse.
Selma Blair Faces Possible Prison Sentence
She pleaded not guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and was released on bail. If convicted, she faces two to seven years in prison. Blair is due back in court in Queens in January.
The actress may also face federal charges.
In the video, Blair also expressed gratitude "to the people who have written or called or sent wishes of love or caring" to her and her son, 15-year-old Arthur, with her ex, Jason Bleick.
As for the future, Blair said she planned to focus on "taking care of [her] health and [her] son."
Blair's Rep Cites Medical Emergency
She concluded her video: "Thinking of you all with gratitude and love."
After the incident, her rep said Blair "did not intend to hurt anyone" and experienced a medical emergency brought on in part by multiple sclerosis, which she was diagnosed with in 2018.
Insisting there was "much more to this story," her rep added: "We ask to consider the entirety of the facts before rushing to judgment whether in the courtroom or in the court of public opinion."