"There is a legal matter going on and my lawyers have asked me to not say anything about that day, and I'm listening to them. I take this very seriously," Blair said in a video shared to Instagram.

"What I can tell you, though, is very simple, and the truest thing I know about myself, and that not one day ever have I intended to hurt or frighten anyone a day in my life. And so to the people that I disappointed, that I hurt, I frightened, alarmed: I am so sorry."

The Cruel Intentions star was arrested in New York City on Oct. 11 after allegedly punching a flight attendant and biting another on a Delta Air Lines plane.

While being transported to a nearby hospital for evaluation, Blair allegedly kicked a police officer in the head, neck and chest in the ambulance and assaulted a hospital nurse.