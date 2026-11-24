The suit claims an underage girl, identified in documents as Jane B. Doe, was r--ed by a minor boy, John B. Doe, at the get-together after drinking a malt liquor beverage and losing consciousness.

Hitt is accused of advertising Jane as "free p---y" and allegedly "guarded" the door to the bedroom.

The suit states John B. Doe r--ed the girl for "several hours."

The girl claims to have retrieved one used condom as evidence, but says Daily got rid of two others, as well as blood-stained sheets.

The girl contacted police following the alleged attack and had a r--e kit performed.

The accuser claims to have suffered v---nal and a--l trauma and is suing Daily and Hitt for negligence and John for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.