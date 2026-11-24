EXCLUSIVE: Hulk Hogan's Widow Faces Lawsuit Over Alleged Assault Cover-Up
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:15 a.m. ET
Late wrestling superstar Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily, and her son were body-slammed with a negligence lawsuit claiming a minor was sexually assaulted at a party for which she supplied alcohol at her Florida home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Hayden Hitt allegedly threw the shindig while his 48-year-old mom was at a Real American wrestling event in March.
She's accused of buying booze for the bash despite knowing minors would be attending.
Lawsuit Alleges Underage Girl Was Sexually Assaulted at Party as Evidence Was Destroyed
The suit claims an underage girl, identified in documents as Jane B. Doe, was r--ed by a minor boy, John B. Doe, at the get-together after drinking a malt liquor beverage and losing consciousness.
Hitt is accused of advertising Jane as "free p---y" and allegedly "guarded" the door to the bedroom.
The suit states John B. Doe r--ed the girl for "several hours."
The girl claims to have retrieved one used condom as evidence, but says Daily got rid of two others, as well as blood-stained sheets.
The girl contacted police following the alleged attack and had a r--e kit performed.
The accuser claims to have suffered v---nal and a--l trauma and is suing Daily and Hitt for negligence and John for sexual assault, battery and intentional infliction of emotional distress.
Second Accuser Claims Hulk Hogan's Widow Tried to Recruit Her Into Scientology
A second Jane Doe – said to be her son's ex-girlfriend – is separately suing Daily for intentional infliction of emotional distress for allegedly grooming her with alcohol to persuade her to join Scientology.
That suit describes Daily as a "high-ranking member of the Church of Scientology," and claims she sought to recruit the minor into the controversial religion.
The girl reportedly began dating Daily's son around 2025 and eventually moved into the Hogan family home in Clearwater, Fla.
The suit alleges Daily enrolled Doe in Applied Scholastic Online Academy, described in the filing as a Scientology-affiliated homeschooling program where Daily taught.
Hulk Hogan's Widow Denies Scientology Ties as Church Distances Itself From Her Amid Lawsuit
Doe further alleges that Daily's son was physically and emotionally abusive – but that the meddling mom urged the gal to forgive him.
Daily recently posted a social media video in which she denied being a Scientologist and blasted the grooming suit as a "lie."
A Church of Scientology spokesperson told the Tampa Bay Times that Daily "holds no position in the Church."