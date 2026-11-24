According to Chrisley, a group of "six or seven" women he described as "good-looking" dropped an $800 tip on his table one night back in the late '80s.

"Coming from where I came from, a small town in South Carolina, I had never seen $800 handed to me in my life," he recalled.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum strutted out of the restaurant that night thinking, "I have made it. I have f--king made it! I've got 800 bucks!"

That's when a man leaning against a parked limousine outside introduced himself and said: "My lady would like to speak with you."

The limo's 38-year-old passenger asked Chrisley where he lived and offered to drop him off – and he soon learned what the $800 was really for.