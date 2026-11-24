EXCLUSIVE: Todd Chrisley Reveals His Past Working As A Male Escort
Nov. 24 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Reality TV star Todd Chrisley revealed he worked as an escort.
The star, 57, claimed he joined the world's oldest profession by doing the dirty for cash in the back of a limo when he was just 18, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
At the time, the future gigolo was waiting tables at The Cheesecake Factory in ritzy Marina del Rey, Calif. – and his first paying client was 38.
Todd Chrisley Reveals How an $800 Tip Led to a Shocking Limousine Encounter
According to Chrisley, a group of "six or seven" women he described as "good-looking" dropped an $800 tip on his table one night back in the late '80s.
"Coming from where I came from, a small town in South Carolina, I had never seen $800 handed to me in my life," he recalled.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum strutted out of the restaurant that night thinking, "I have made it. I have f--king made it! I've got 800 bucks!"
That's when a man leaning against a parked limousine outside introduced himself and said: "My lady would like to speak with you."
The limo's 38-year-old passenger asked Chrisley where he lived and offered to drop him off – and he soon learned what the $800 was really for.
Todd Chrisley Reveals Shocking Affair With Married Woman After Steamy Limo Encounter
"Well," Chrisley recalled, "she didn't drop me off. Let's just say that it turned into a very quick encounter that I'm thinking – as the sunroof was open, I'm banging this woman as we're driving through L.A. – this is every dream I have ever had."
That horizontal mambo led to Chrisley "seeing her," adding that he figured "clearly the first ride was pretty good for her."
Eight months later, he was "devastated" to learn she had a husband, but continued to see her "for another month or so."
Chrisley bounced back with another woman whose marriage was ending and "had her v---na shaved in the shape of a heart for Valentine's Day," he said.
As for the size of his manhood, Chrisley boasted he's "never had a complaint."
Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, 53, were found guilty of bank fraud and tax evasion in 2022.
President Donald Trump pardoned the couple in May 2025 after their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, 29, advocated on their behalf.