Trump's comments come as the reinstated executive prepares to face congressional questioning over his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.

Trump gave some advice to Huang for his incoming investigations.

During an interview, Trump expressed confidence in Huang, whose return to Nvidia followed the president's personal intervention.

When asked if he would consider a potential pardon for the tech mogul, the POTUS, 80, replied, "It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary."

He also encouraged Huang to cooperate with lawmakers rather than invoke his Fifth Amendment right.

"I don't think he needs to take the Fifth," Trump said, adding that he wanted Huang to tell the truth but acknowledged that his attorneys would have to advise him.