Donald Trump Says Pardoning Scandal-Stricken Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Is 'Always an Option' as Investigation Into Affair With Alleged Chinese Spy Looms
Nov. 25 2026, Updated 11:45 a.m. ET
President Donald Trump said that pardoning Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang remains an option, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Trump's comments come as the reinstated executive prepares to face congressional questioning over his affair with a woman suspected of being a Chinese spy.
Trump Floats Potential Pardon
During an interview, Trump expressed confidence in Huang, whose return to Nvidia followed the president's personal intervention.
When asked if he would consider a potential pardon for the tech mogul, the POTUS, 80, replied, "It's always an option, I guess, but I don't think it'll be necessary."
He also encouraged Huang to cooperate with lawmakers rather than invoke his Fifth Amendment right.
"I don't think he needs to take the Fifth," Trump said, adding that he wanted Huang to tell the truth but acknowledged that his attorneys would have to advise him.
Trump Downplays Chinese Spy Concerns
Trump acknowledged that he had not closely examined the personal relationship the Nvidia CEO had with Alice Huang, saying that he was more interested in the "business of chips, much more than the business of s--."
Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Tuesday that federal authorities had no information establishing that Jensen Huang committed a crime.
"That doesn't necessarily become a criminal investigation," Blanche said of federal inquiries. "It doesn't necessarily become an indictment."
The Justice Department has acknowledged a criminal investigation involving Megaspeed.
Nvidia Reinstates Huang
Nvidia unanimously reinstated Huang on Monday after its board received input from senior U.S. government officials.
"The Board believes Jensen is the right person to lead NVIDIA," Chairman Harvey Jones said.
The company confirmed that its independent investigation into possible foreign intelligence activity would continue, and Huang is scheduled for closed-door questioning by House lawmakers Dec. 1, followed by a public Senate Banking Committee hearing Dec. 3.
Trump's Second Term Pardons
Trump has used the most of his clemency authority since returning to office in January 2025, beginning with pardons and commutations for more than 1,500 defendants connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack.
His other pardons included Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht, who was serving a life sentence for operating the illegal online marketplace, and Nikola founder Trevor Milton, who was convicted of defrauding investors.
Other recipients include former health care executive Terren Peizer, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, billionaire Joe Lewis and reality television personalities Todd and Julie Chrisley.