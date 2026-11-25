EXCLUSIVE: Bethenny Frankel 'Faces Backlash Amid Bravo Feud'
Nov. 25 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET
Outspoken former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel has feuded with network honcho Andy Cohen for years – and now the door to her old television home is firmly shut because of her big mouth, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bethenny Frankel's Bravo Comeback Hopes Crushed After Andy Cohen Feud
Frankel's name and image have disappeared from Bravo's New York headquarters, suggesting the network may have left its former star in the dust.
"Bethenny has attacked Andy one too many times," a source told RadarOnline.com. "There was once a small chance of her returning, but not anymore. Her relationship with Bravo is over."
Bethenny Frankel Accused of Breaking Bravo's Golden Rule by Attacking Boss
Sources said there is a big difference between stirring up drama with fellow Housewives and taking aim at the executive who helped make you a star.
The insider added: "The first rule of Bravo is to fight with your costar – not your boss."