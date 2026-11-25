Now the Frasier star's world has been plunged into chaos – and his current wife, Kayte Walsh, is finding herself collateral damage.

"Kelsey is such a private guy, having Camille go after him like this and trying to publicly shame him is his worst nightmare," said an insider of the 71-year-old, who's the father of eight children with four women.

"Obviously, her accusations sound very bad, but his friends are very quick to point out that Camille has a history of seeking attention."

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had no problem airing Kelsey's dirty laundry as their 2010 split played out on the show.

She filed for divorce after learning Kelsey had impregnated Kayte, a flight attendant he met on a plane to London.