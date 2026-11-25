EXCLUSIVE: Kelsey Grammer Faces Family Feud Over Daughter's Birthday
Nov. 25 2026, Published 6:30 a.m. ET
Kelsey Grammer is being called out by his ex-wife Camille [Grammer] for forgetting their daughter Mason [Grammer]'s 25th birthday, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
"A daughter should never have to wonder whether her father remembers her birthday. Three days later, and still not a call or a text," Camille posted on Instagram, along with a broken-heart emoji.
Kelsey Grammer's Marriage Dragged Into Bitter Feud With Ex Camille
Now the Frasier star's world has been plunged into chaos – and his current wife, Kayte Walsh, is finding herself collateral damage.
"Kelsey is such a private guy, having Camille go after him like this and trying to publicly shame him is his worst nightmare," said an insider of the 71-year-old, who's the father of eight children with four women.
"Obviously, her accusations sound very bad, but his friends are very quick to point out that Camille has a history of seeking attention."
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum had no problem airing Kelsey's dirty laundry as their 2010 split played out on the show.
She filed for divorce after learning Kelsey had impregnated Kayte, a flight attendant he met on a plane to London.
Kelsey Grammer's Inner Circle Defends Him Amid Camille's Explosive Accusations
In a deposition in an unrelated case, Camille's psychiatrist revealed that Camille said Kelsey had abused her during their ugly custody battle, a charge the TV shrink has denied.
A source said Camille, who has since married attorney David Meyer, loves taking advantage of every opportunity possible to embarrass Kelsey and cause him pain, even if he only accidentally missed Mason's birthday.
"This is a complicated situation, but no one believes that Kelsey would have done something to purposely hurt Mason," said the source. "He loves her the way he loves all his children."
Kelsey Grammer's Wife Blamed for Strained Relationship With Daughter
But sources said the Cheers star's relationship with his daughter has been strained for a long time, and they blame Kayte.
Sources said she has never bothered to nurture a relationship with Mason, which has contributed to the rift between father and daughter.
Although sources are slamming Camille for attention-seeking, she isn't backing down, the source said.
"She feels like the only option is to publicly shame Kelsey into behaving like a decent father."